Mexican sports and football fans are keeping up to date with updates on the presenter’s case Martha Paola Salcedo, who was murdered in the evening hours of last Saturday, June 29.

According to the criteria of

The woman, in addition to being a public figure and gaining recognition as a sports program host, She was the sister of Cruz Azul footballer Carlos Salcedo and the ex-partner of Nicolás Vikonis, with whom she had a son in 2020.

For this reason, the Mexican press and sports personalities have lamented the death of Paola Salcedo. Due to the media coverage of the case, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) confirmed the first announcement about her violent death.

Preliminarily, it was learned that Salcedo was in the company of his four-year-old son at the Bardum Circusin the State of Mexico. They left the premises and headed to the parking lot, but just before getting into the truck to return home, the woman received a call.

Paola Salcedo was standing next to the vehicle to answer her cell phone when, unexpectedly, armed men traveling in another vehicle shot her repeatedly.

Two bullets lodged in Paola’s body, while another pair hit the white Suburban that was in the parking lot.

Paola Salcedo Photo:Paola Salcedo Share

The first images of the attack are known

Four days after the brutal attack and while authorities work to capture those responsible, Images have been released of what Paola’s truck looked like after the attack she was a victim of.

There is a photo that appears to have been taken on the same night of the attack and which has only just been released. In it you can see the parked car and the trail left by the brutal murder.

A trail of blood was left on the right side rear door. and spilled onto the ground, according to the red stains that can be seen. This would indicate that the woman was standing next to the vehicle, with the doors closed, when she was shot. Other bullets would have remained in the truck, with a license plate registered in Interlomas.

The images were released by local media and journalists, such as Osvaldo Muller.

Paola Salcedo’s truck Photo:Osvaldo Muller Share

In other photos circulating on social media, which are believed to have taken place seconds after the crime, at least four people, including a woman, can be seen next to the van. It is believed that they were Paola’s companions and that they called the authorities and took her to the health center where she finally died.

Meanwhile, investigators have not issued any statement and have kept the case under investigation confidential. In addition, authorities are working to capture those responsible for her death, who were traveling in a vehicle on the fateful night of June 29.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS