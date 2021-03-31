Petersburg journalists took a ride on the BV-206 “Los” all-terrain vehicle – at the wheel of a similar one, Russian President Vladimir Putin spent a recent weekend in the taiga. Photos and videos, as well as details of the trip, appeared on the Fontanka website.

The footage posted on the network, in particular, captures the car’s cabin, its steering wheel, control panel and an additional section with seats for passengers. The video shows how the “Elk” moves off-road and overcomes obstacles.

The publication explained that they had visited the site of the alliance of companies “East-West” in Sertolovo near St. Petersburg – the organization is engaged in filling and repairing “Losy”. The all-terrain vehicle, which the reporters tested, is equipped with an imported gearbox, a Lithuanian intersection beam manufactured at a plant that has been operating since Soviet times, and a Mercedes 606 diesel engine. The maximum speed that a similar BV-206 develops on land is 45 kilometers per hour, in water – five kilometers per hour.

It is noted that the two-piece BV-206 all-terrain vehicle was developed by the Swedish company Haegglunds in 1974 for military purposes. A couple of decades later, the company was acquired by the British BAE Systems, and after that the all-terrain vehicle ceased to be produced. Currently, the remaining models are being repaired in specialized ateliers.

In addition, the Zavolzhsky plant of caterpillar tractors, which is part of GAZ Group, has been producing a modification of the Elk – GAZ-3351 for several years since 2012 (at the moment, only its weighted analogue GAZ-3344 is presented). Now in Russia modified “Elks” are used, as a rule, for rescue operations, hunting, scientific and arctic expeditions, supply of stations for the extraction and liquefaction of natural gas.

Vladimir Putin was resting in the taiga on March 21; Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accompanied him on the trip. The President rode an all-terrain vehicle and visited a workshop in which the minister is engaged in his hobby – he processes dry trees and makes crafts out of them.