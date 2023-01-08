At least 40 dead, 36 seriously injured Y 49 slightly injured is the result of a accident between two trucks in Senegal.

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, declared a three-day national mourning due to the serious accident with 40 dead and more than 80 injured.

The events occurred in the city of Kaffrine, 250 kilometers from the capital Dakar, where the authorities claimed a “serious accident”.

According to prosecutor authorities, one of the buses left the lane why one of its tires blew out.

Later, crashed into another bus that came in the opposite directionwhich caused the spectacular crash.

The 36 seriously injured people plus the 49 who needed more medical support were transferred to the Kaffrine hospital.

The government of the country included the preliminary figure of the 40 people already dead plus the 36 who are seriously injured.

This accident is already classified as one of the most serious in recent years in the country.

Local media reported that accidents in Senegal are frequent due to “indiscipline of drivers”, as well as the poor condition of the roads and the old age of the vehicles.

With information from AFP