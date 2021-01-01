Ananya was seen in bikini in Maldives Ananya Pandey has shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram in a two-piece bikini. In this picture, Ananya Floral looks very attractive in a two-piece bikini.

Ishaan Khattar has also accompanied Ishaan Khattar, co-star of his film ‘Khali Yellow’ with Ananya has also gone to Maldives. It is believed that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other. However, both have not confirmed this yet.

Only 3 films have been seen so far Ananya made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’. After this, she was seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ in 2019 and ‘Khali Yellow’ in 2020.

Right now working in 2 films Ananya is currently working in a film with South star Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she is also working in a film made under the direction of Shakun Batra in which Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Ananya Pandey is in Maldives these days with Ishan Khattar to celebrate the New Year holiday. Ananya Pandey from Maldives is sharing some of the best pictures. On the occasion of New Year also, Ananya has shared her 2 pictures in which she is seen enjoying in a pool in bikini. (All pics: ananyapanday instagram)