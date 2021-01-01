Ananya was seen in bikini in Maldives
Ananya Pandey has shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram in a two-piece bikini. In this picture, Ananya Floral looks very attractive in a two-piece bikini.
Ishaan Khattar has also accompanied
Ishaan Khattar, co-star of his film ‘Khali Yellow’ with Ananya has also gone to Maldives. It is believed that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other. However, both have not confirmed this yet.
Only 3 films have been seen so far
Ananya made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’. After this, she was seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ in 2019 and ‘Khali Yellow’ in 2020.
Right now working in 2 films
Ananya is currently working in a film with South star Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she is also working in a film made under the direction of Shakun Batra in which Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.
