Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Producers from the municipality of Ahome ventured into the planting and harvesting of the cempasúchil flower for commercial purposes for natural pigments in the poultry and food industry.

The company Campo JF planted ten hectares on agricultural land belonging to the area called Santa Rosa, where this crop is being harvested. flower.

Jesús Estrada Álvarez, administrator of the cempasúchil property, mentioned that after some tests, they decided to stop planting corn to grow cempasuchil because the industry requires this raw material.

“In the first days of November it is sown, and after 120 days it begins to harvest. This flower It is taken to the industry, to the Vepinsa company, where it is dehydrated, and the natural pigments it has are used, an orange pigment, and its main use is for chickens, so that the skin of the chicken is more yellow and the egg yolks have more color”.

He also said that the pigment obtained from cempasuchil It is used to color textiles and foods.

He stressed that it is the only crop of cempasuchil throughout the state of Sinaloa, but that the industry requires much more.

“The idea is to increase the hectareage. It is the first harvest that we do at a commercial level.”

He reported that the seed comes from Peru, and is of the cañete variety, which has adapted very well to the winter climate of northern Sinaloa.

“The origin of the cempasúchil is Mexican. From here it was exported to Peru, China and India. This variety is called cañete. It is the most adapted. There are many varieties. But this is one of the most beautiful and most productive. It is a flower very big and gives a lot of button”.

He explained that during the flowering stage three cuts are made, and once the plant is cut, it is sown again for the next cycle.

“The challenge is the manpower, people are not used to this job, they don’t know, and the challenge is to find staff. This job is for both men and women.”

Estrada Álvarez highlighted that Michoacán and Guanajuato is where the most cempasuchil for the Day of the Dead.

“However, here in summer it is very difficult for it to happen, it likes cold weather, that’s why we take advantage of winter.”

A ton of cempasúchil flower is around 8 thousand pesos.