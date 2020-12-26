Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has gone on vacation with his family. He has been spotted at the Mumbai airport. Let me tell you that on December 28, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have 15 years of marriage. So it is being told that he has come out to celebrate the wedding anniversary.

Aamir Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira, son Azad and nephew Imran Khan appeared at the Mumbai airport. All were wearing masks keeping the corona virus in mind. Paparajis captured Aamir Khan and his family members in their cameras.

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan with son Azad

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira

Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan reached Porbandar with the family. From Porbandar Airport, the actor and his family left for Junagadh. From here he will go to the forest of Gir. It is being told that Aamir Khan will stop here two or three and do a jungle safari.

Talking about the workfront, Salman Khan will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Before this film, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have worked in films like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.