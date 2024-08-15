Thursday, August 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Photos: A new building has been erected in a central location in Pirkkala, and its appearance is astonishing

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Photos: A new building has been erected in a central location in Pirkkala, and its appearance is astonishing
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The facade of the new building in Pirkkala looks rusty. The reason can be found in the material used.

Morning paper

Pirkkalan a new leisure center opened in the city center area, which will be put into operation on August 19. The new building is an extension to the former leisure center.

The first thing to notice is the facade of the building. It looks like the wall surfaces are rusted. Facility service manager of Pirkkala municipality Timo Orjala says that it is a desired solution and in accordance with the architect’s plan.

#Photos #building #erected #central #location #Pirkkala #appearance #astonishing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
20-year-old Russian sent to SVO and escaped punishment for reprisal against pensioner

20-year-old Russian sent to SVO and escaped punishment for reprisal against pensioner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]