Photos: A new building has been erected in a central location in Pirkkala, and its appearance is astonishing

The facade of the new building in Pirkkala looks rusty. The reason can be found in the material used.

Pirkkalan a new leisure center opened in the city center area, which will be put into operation on August 19. The new building is an extension to the former leisure center.

The first thing to notice is the facade of the building. It looks like the wall surfaces are rusted. Facility service manager of Pirkkala municipality Timo Orjala says that it is a desired solution and in accordance with the architect’s plan.