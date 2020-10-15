It is one of the most pleasant ways to travel the world and, incidentally, appreciate the slowness that a great trip requires. Embarking on an adventure in which water is the absolute protagonist goes far beyond the classic tourist cruise with all expenses included. There are other options for navigating rough seas, calm rivers or tame lakes: from the romantic feluccas that sail the Nile to the experience of getting on a freighter to reach the ends of the planet. Crossings that recover the true pleasure of traveling.

Keep reading

.