France has for years sought to be a land of asylum for migrants. When the war broke out in Syria ten years ago, millions of Syrians sought refuge abroad. Some arrived in Western Europe after months of walking, crossing borders and avoiding dangers …

Currently, 27% of asylum applications in the European Union come from Syrian citizens. By the end of 2019, the French territory had hosted approximately 9,500 Syrian refugees. In fact, the Government committed between 2017 and 2018 to host 10,000 refugees. The same figure for the period 2020 – 2021.

Zaher is one of those thousands of asylees. He lived through the war in Aleppo, where his house was in ruins by the bombings. She arrived in France in 2018. And in just over two years, she has learned to speak French, in fact she already holds her first French language diploma. And he wants to keep improving.

In the capital he aspires to work as a photojournalist. It has already started with the demonstrations of the ‘Yellow Vests’ and the confinement due to the new coronavirus pandemic.