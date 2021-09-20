Since 1989, an unavoidable event for photojournalists around the world has been held in Perpignan, in the south of France: the international festival Visa pour Image.

ART Reportage recalls the work of various photographers who have participated in previous editions.

Heidi Bradner, who has portrayed more than 10 years of oppression, resistance and survival in Chechnya; Rémy Ochlik, who died at the age of 28 during the bombing of a district of Homs by the Syrian regime, and who had covered many Arab Spring conflicts in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya; and Dominique Nahr, who is especially interested in the fate of the displaced in Somalia.



