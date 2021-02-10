Photography Winning image of Australian forest fires shows terrible destructive power of fire – audience chooses world’s best nature photos

The audience has voted the best nature photos in the world in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

London the winning images of the public vote for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition at the Museum of Natural History have been announced.

With more than 55,000 votes, the victory took place Robert Irwinin photo of Australian forest fires. Image with name Bushfire, has been taken from the drone from above.

With a camera hovering just above the fire and thick smoke, Irwin managed to crop the image perfectly so that the line of fire goes from the center of the image. The pictures show a clear juxtaposition between untouched nature and a forest destroyed by fire in ruins.

The photo was taken in Cape York, Queensland Steve Irwinin in a nature reserve with 30 different ecosystems and numerous endangered species. The photographer is the son of conservationist Steve Irwin.

A panel of the London Natural History Museum selected 25 images for a vote out of more than 49,000 photographs. Of these, in addition to Irwin’s image, four became public favorites.

The jury will select its own favorites from images submitted by amateurs and professionals in October 2021.

Joseph Wachira consoles Sudan, the world’s last white rhinoceros just moments before he died in the Ol Pjetan Wildlife Sanctuary in northern Kenya. The last white rhino died surrounded by the people who took care of it. The photographer hopes that Sudan’s legacy will remain to help people wake up to the fact that with each extinction, our ecosystem loses its vitality.­

Andy Parkinson spent five weeks observing mountain hares near Tomatin in Scotland. Parkinson had to wait patiently for the movements of the rabbits in place. They moved on average only once an hour. He was able to take this picture despite the difficult weather conditions. His fingers were in the heat from the cold, and the camera was at the breaking point, too. Finally, the hare in the picture moved in the shape of a circle, Parkinson recalls the shooting situation.­

The dog sitting in the car watches the deer’s movements in Wyoming State Park in the United States with concern. Esteves was photographing deer by the side of the road as the large male individual in the picture became interested in and approached the dog sitting in the car. After staring at the dog for a moment, it disappeared and the car was able to continue its journey.­