Photography | “These pictures are my testimony”: A top photographer captured the plight of Afghans

Danish Mads Nissen’s photo series shows the difficult everyday life of Afghans. Nissen toured the country with his camera, the plight of which we westerners have forgotten, according to him.

Young the boy looks straight ahead and lifts the hem of his shirt. There is a cut on the side, a dark scar around the edges.

The nurses removed the 15-year-old from it By Khalil Ahmad a kidney, and so the family got money for food.

The picture is from Denmark by Mads Nissen from the series The Price of Peace in Afghanistanwhich was awarded as the best photo series in the World Press Photo photojournalism competition.

Mads Nissen

People will do anything to feed their families, Nissen says on the phone. Like Khalil Ahmad’s parents. Ahmad’s father had first gone to the hospital himself and asked if they would like to buy his kidney.

It was refused. The father was asked if he had any children. The father returned home, told his wife, and finally they decided to take Khalil to the hospital without telling the boy what was going to happen. That his kidney would be taken so that his family could survive.

Organs are traded in Afghanistan on the black market. If there is suffering somewhere, there are always people who want to take advantage of it, says Nissen.

“For me, it’s a very strong example of this desperate situation.”

Nissen filmed the series in various parts of Afghanistan in January 2022. He had been to Afghanistan before, but during his travels during the war he had entered the country with Danish peacekeeping forces, viewed Afghanistan through the armored windows of a protected car. Now Nissen wanted to see the everyday life of ordinary people. The real Afghanistan.

A heavily armed Taliban checkpoint outside the city of Bamiyan.

The Taliban extremist organization returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, two years ago. Military forces but also aid organizations withdrew from the country.

“Right now the situation is terrible,” says Nissen. Taking a break. “The hunger is so huge.”

While visiting hospitals, he saw children on the brink of starvation. We Nordics can’t even imagine the amount of hunger in Afghanistan, says Nissen. Millions of Afghans depend on food aid and are eating less and less as a result of cuts in international aid.

“ Nissen wants to remind Westerners of the obligation to help civilians in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.

On Tuesday, Save the Children organization said from his recent researchaccording to which more and more Afghan children have to work more and more.

“The Afghans are a fierce and strong people who are fighting for their survival.” The photographer emphasizes his words, as if wanting to underline the strength and endurance of the people he meets in an unbearable situation.

A nurse examines 11-month-old Hojatullah, who is severely malnourished. 25-year-old Nafisa (left) breastfeeds her child, but because she herself does not get enough food, the milk does not contain much nutrition for the boy.

However, the Afghans will not survive the situation alone, says Nissen.

“Measured by any measure, things are really bad,” says Nissen. “I felt that the world not only forgot about Afghanistan, but we even wanted to forget.”

In the case of Afghanistan, according to Nissen, the problem is not that people don’t know what’s going on. The problem is that they don’t participate.

Nissen wants to wake up Westerners, remind them of the duty to help civilians in one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. For him, a photo is the most powerful way to get people involved, because a photo evokes emotions.

“These pictures are my testimony. My desperate cry for help and my attempt to say that we cannot forget Afghanistan.”

Ladies has been silenced almost completely in Afghanistan, but for Mads Nissen, it was their voices that told what is really happening in the country. Whether you could photograph the women or talk to them depended a lot on which part of the country you were in, which tribe the women belonged to, and how the families reacted to the strange man.

In the village of Alibeg, lunch is bread and lukewarm tea.

Women and children beg for bread outside a bakery in Kabul, Afghanistan. Bread is a staple food in Afghanistan, but at current prices, more and more people rely on the help offered by others.

“It’s very difficult to see women treated like that. I felt that just witnessing the situation brought a huge responsibility.”

Nissen was able to photograph women in the village of Alibeg, for example. In the picture Nafisa and her 11-month-old son Hojatullah sitting with other women and children on the floor eating lunch: bread and tea. Nissen also took a picture of the mother and child at the health center, where a nurse is examining a badly malnourished boy.

In the photo taken in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, women and children dressed in full-covering burkhas sit on the ground in front of a bakery. They are waiting for a man to come and buy bread and give them a piece too. Nissen followed the situation at different times of the day and some of the women approached him, asked questions. It was heard from the voices that some of them were very old.

But unexpectedly, a young girl’s voice was heard from the crowd. The girl spoke a little English, which she had learned at a local girls’ school. Nissen laughs, for the first time during the interview, remembering being surprised. The photographer realized that he had preconceived notions about what Afghan burkha-wearing women are like. Now the assumptions were questioned.

A family burns plastic to heat their food in an informal camp on the outskirts of Herat.

Mads Nissen has already won the World Press Photo competition twice before, in 2015 and 2021. His photos have been published by Time, Newsweek, CNN, National Geographic, The Guardian, Stern and Der Spiegel, among others.

At the age of 43, he is one of the world’s most respected and awarded photojournalists, but he doesn’t want that to affect his photos. The pressures of whether the image will be good enough and whether it will please others hinder the work. Nissen likes to photograph instinctively, with intuition.

19-year-old Sohalullah Hejrat guards the Friday prayer time at the Sher Shah Suri Mosque in Kabul. He has been with the Taliban for three years. The Taliban often recruit boys as young as 13.

Pacha and his daughter Bebe Aisa clean and polish shoes on the streets of Kabul, even though fewer and fewer people can afford it.

“If I focus on myself and the expectations placed on me while filming, the person in front of the camera becomes less important. And then the picture becomes less interesting.”

He is happy that his works are published and exhibited. As in the exhibition that opens on Thursday at Sanomatalo’s Mediator, where the best of the 66th World Press Photo competition will be seen.

That’s why Mads Nissen does his work: so that ordinary people can see the pictures. So that we could see what it’s like to live in Afghanistan under the rule of a brutal government, without human rights.

World Press Photo, Sanomatalo Mediatori. 17.8.–7.9.