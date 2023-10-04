Wednesday, October 4, 2023
October 4, 2023
Photography | The worldwide competition is looking for the funniest animal photo of the year

Giraffes in the Onguma game reserve in Namibia. The name of the picture is “Oh My talk about poking your nose into someone else’s business”. Picture: Bill Gozansky / Comedywildlife

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards competition is looking for the funniest animal photo of the year, but also wants to spark a conversation about the importance of nature conservation. This year, among the finalists is, among other things, a picture of a depressed puffin.

Worldwide the photo contest is looking for the funniest animal photo of the year. The finalists for The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards were announced on Thursday 5 October. There are a total of 41 images, three videos and one series of four images among the finalists.

The funny animals photo competition was founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. According to the organizers, the purpose of the competition is not only to present funny pictures, but also to stimulate discussion about wild animals and the importance of nature conservation. Every year, the competition cooperates with various nature conservation organizations. This year’s partner is the British organization Whitley Fund for Nature, which supports nature conservationists in different target countries.

The photo contest has a total of six different categories, including categories for photographers aged 16-18, a fun series of four photos, and animal videos. The competition is global and open to everyone.

In 2019 were selected among the finalists Finnish Valtteri Mulkhainen a picture of a bear hiding behind a tree. There are no Finnish finalists this year.

The winner is chosen by a 13-person jury appointed by the competition. In addition to the winner of the entire competition, the jury chooses its favorite from each category. In addition, the winner of the public vote will be selected in the competition.

The winners will be announced on November 23. Nominated photos below:

Hang loose. Picture: Christian Hargasser / Comedywildlife

Boom! Picture: Lara Mathews / Comedywildlife

Don’t look down. Picture: Brian Matthews / Comedywildlife

Part of your world. Picture: Danielle Goonan / Comedywildlife

Cheeky baboon. Picture: Benard Omwaka / Comedywildlife

Dandy of the Tropical rain forest. Picture: Delphine Casimir / Comedywildlife

What nice teeth you have. Picture: By Henry Keep / Comedywildlife

Now that’s a selfie. Picture: Jaroslaw Kolacz / Comedywildlife

Monday blahs. Picture: John Blumenkamp / Comedywildlife

Snowball. Picture: Jacques Poulard / Comedywildlife

Go to your room little brother. Picture: Mark Schocken / Comedywildlife

An otter ballerina. Picture: Otter Kwek / Comedywildlife

Teddy buddies. Picture: Thomas Vijayan / Comedywildlife

Unscheduled bath time. Picture: Vittorio Ricci / Comedywildlife

The happy turtle. Picture: Tzahi Finkelstein / Comedywildlife

One for the family album. Picture: Zoe Ashdown / Comedywildlife

