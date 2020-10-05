The Cindy Sherman retrospective at the Vuitton Foundation in Paris is an event. Deployed over two floors, it gives access to the entire work, including the most recent, unpublished pieces by this 66-year-old American artist.

Throughout this very rich journey, we therefore go from film to Photoshop through eighteen series, more and more monumental to the wall influence of his tapestries with figures larger than life. We note that far from being in the repetition, Cindy Sherman has not ceased, through her melancholy worlds, her dramatic psychologies, to renew the subjects, but also their form. A crazy scenography, very theatrical, punctuated by mirrors, accompanies this retrospective whose narrative clues allow us to invent, in turn, our fictions.

An identity disorder that turns to obsession

As early as the 1960s, Cindy Sherman felt the need to stage her own family photo album by proclaiming “That’s me! “(” It’s me! “) Under the black and white pictures representing her unambiguously. We feel a wavering, an identity disorder which, soon, turns into an obsession. Afraid of not existing? Of not finding its place? That we do not recognize it?

Here she is soon placed at the center of her cutouts, then of her staging referring to the seventh art and its actresses, but with poor, derisory means, contrary to the film industry. She says : “I couldn’t ask others what I can get from myself. “

Oppose the tyranny of the ideal image

It is indeed her and always her in disguise, makeup, artifice. It is indeed the only object of his work, but above all it is not its subject. Unrecognizable, chameleon, she refuses her images the status of self-portrait. It is not narcissism that leads this work by the nose, but the desire to deconstruct as many social and gender stereotypes as possible.

We understand that through Cindy Sherman, it is society that must be seen, its neuroses, its personal tragedies, but also collective.

To oppose the generalized tyranny of the ideal image, to play with social and pictorial conventions, the stagings soon give way to scenarios. We see, from a low angle, scared young women, hunted down, on the run, staring blank. We understand that through Cindy Sherman, it is society that must be seen, its neuroses, its personal tragedies, but also collective.

When the AIDS years and their violence take precedence, Cindy Sherman withdraws from the frame and gives way to dismembered, disjointed dolls with bodies reduced to orifices. Then, in his work, clowns appear, often more disturbing than funny. Are they free from any relation to reality? If not, what are they the metaphor for? We are after September 11th. Nothing is like before …

Use your wrinkles to tell something else

During all this time, his deconstructions attack the fashion which lends him creations inspiring his characters. Cindy Sherman is not afraid of anything, abusing make-up, wigs, prostheses to the gore, with the big puppet.

Browsing through the exhibition, it is moving to note that we have aged at the same time as the artist and that, for some time, instead of erasing, with make-up and digital resources, the marks of time, she has started to use his wrinkles to tell something else. The big bourgeoisie, its power, its money are thus caricatured to the point of vulgarity. Here, a pink plastic mule emerges from a chic maxi dress or compression stockings, stained, wrinkled hands betraying age.

Even his latest series, whose iconic image is that of a Bryan Ferry dandy posing in a hyper-artificial setting, is imbued with this feeling, as if, tired, he had come back from everything and appeared singularly vulnerable.

On the 3rd floor, the “Crossing Views” exhibition, which shows a selection of works from the Louis-Vuitton collection, is in itself worth the trip. There are again Cindy Shermans, but also important pieces by Annette Messager, Christian Boltanski, Louise Bourgeois, Adel Abdessemed, Clément Cogitore, Marina Abramovic. A delight…