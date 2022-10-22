Photography | The nature photo of the year is a surprising shot of a daylily – see all the photos of the series winners

The jury’s comments describe the winning photo as great and surprising. Almost 12,000 photos participated in the competition.

A year the nature picture has been chosen as the river wall Antti Strang the work described by the name A threat from the depths. The winning photo features a daylily and a fish that preys on it.

Strang was photographing terns on the Lempäälä canal when he suddenly saw daylilies swarming on the surface of the water.

“I was photographing one roach when a roach came out of the water to grab it. From the quick situation, I got this one accurate picture”, says Strang in the press release of Suomen Luonnonvalokuvaajat ry, which organized the competition.

The jury commented on the photo as a great and surprising snapshot. All its merits are not necessarily immediately apparent at first glance.

“This is a perfectly captured situation,” characterizes the jury.

The winner of the Nature Picture of the Year competition Antti Strang and his winning picture “Threat from the Deep” at the Finnish Nature Center Haltia in Espoo on Saturday.

Nature picture of the year competition was organized this year for the 42nd time. Almost 12,000 photos participated in the competition. The winner was awarded a grand prize of 10,000 euros.

In addition to the winner chosen by the jury, a vote for the public’s favorite photo was organized for the 90 photos that made it to the finals in the Facebook group of Finnish nature photographers. The Kuusamo native became the public’s favorite Ari-Matti Nikulan rabbit picture taken called Observer.

All awarded photos can be seen in the competition on the website. You can also view the photos of the series winners below.

The free and creative series was won by Timo Vesterinen’s “Keväan kälketta”.

The series winner for young people (born between 2004 and 2014) is Mikael Koskinen’s “Viidakko”.

The Nature and Man series was won by Petri Volanen with his picture “Kalliosaari”.

Markku Pihjalaniemi's "Säleet" won the Nature details and shapes series.

The winner of the mammals category is Ville Heikkinen’s “Wolverine and deer horns”.

“Night on the river” shot by Jarmo Manninen won the landscape category.

The category of plants and mushrooms was won by Hannu Ahonen’s “Dancers in the morning dance”.