Photography | The most interesting nature photos of the year are coming again

Photography|The nature photo competition organized by the London Natural History Museum is celebrating its anniversary.

World famous the wildlife photography competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year has announced an overview of this year’s most interesting photos.

The nature photo competition organized by the Natural History Museum in London turns 60 this year. The hundred best photos of the competition will be on display at the Natural History Museum in London from October 11.

Almost 60,000 photos from 117 different countries were sent to the competition. In this story, we present a few of them. The pictures published now are not the winners of the competition.

The winning photos will be published on October 8.

A pair of peacocks was silhouetted against a peach-colored sky in India’s Keoladeo National Park. Peacock is the national bird of India.

A pair of owls frolicked in a Munich park in Germany after their chicks had flown out of their nest.

This extraordinary bee mating battle was filmed off the coast of Western Australia in Carnarvon. In the shot, brown male bees are fighting over a white female bee.

The krill seals living in Antarctica took the daylilies among the ice floes.