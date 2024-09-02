Monday, September 2, 2024
Photography | The most interesting nature photos of the year are coming again

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2024
in World Europe
Photography | The most interesting nature photos of the year are coming again
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The nature photo competition organized by the London Natural History Museum is celebrating its anniversary.

World famous the wildlife photography competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year has announced an overview of this year’s most interesting photos.

The nature photo competition organized by the Natural History Museum in London turns 60 this year. The hundred best photos of the competition will be on display at the Natural History Museum in London from October 11.

Almost 60,000 photos from 117 different countries were sent to the competition. In this story, we present a few of them. The pictures published now are not the winners of the competition.

The winning photos will be published on October 8.

A pair of peacocks was silhouetted against a peach-colored sky in India’s Keoladeo National Park. Peacock is the national bird of India. Picture: Shreyovi Mehta / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A pair of owls frolicked in a Munich park in Germany after their chicks had flown out of their nest. Picture: Sasha Jumanca / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This extraordinary bee mating battle was filmed off the coast of Western Australia in Carnarvon. In the shot, brown male bees are fighting over a white female bee. Picture: Georgina Steytler / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The krill seals living in Antarctica took the daylilies among the ice floes. Picture: Tamara Stubbs / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A jaguar and an alligator were filmed in the middle of a deadly bite in Brazil’s Pantanal. Picture: Ian Ford / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

