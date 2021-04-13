Photography Teemu Mäki shows in his “ugly” book what it is like to be a man or a woman or something else – The work brought the award for the best photo art book

13.4. 15:33

Artist, director and author Teemu Mäki has won the Photographic Art Book of the Year 2020 award for his work How to be a man or a woman or something else?

The book explores the diversity of gender and different ways of expressing gender.

“This book is a message that we were to adopt gender diversity and the fact that there are countless ways to be a man or a woman, or something else,” Mäki says.

This is also reflected in Mäki’s way of dealing with nudity in his pictures. Breasts are displayed in both erotic and neutralizing contexts. There are pictures of both the man who cut his chest and the breasts of the old woman. The penis is not covered either.

“Underlying this is the desire to look at the naked body as sincerely and open-mindedly as possible, without being hidden in an erotic twilight of light.”

A series of images taken from Jamie MacDonald depicts his journey from a supposed female to a supposed male and the formation of his identity.­

Second the main theme in the book is death. The aim of the photographs is to acknowledge human mortality and the disappearance of everything.

The book contains pictures of people of different ages. The youngest model is a three-day-old little one, and a picture of a recently deceased elderly person can also be included.

The theme of mortality fascinates Hill because it emphasizes the dignity of life.

“Sometimes we are able to approach things that are important to us with great enthusiasm and passion. This is partly because nothing is preserved and everything is temporary. ”

Teemu Mäki is fascinated by how people reveal something about themselves by dressing and dressing up.­

Hill has taken pictures to be published in the book between 2003 and 2020. The artist got excited about storing portraits in his camera by chance when Kiasma Theater asked him to run a photography workshop for young people in the summer of 2003. The self-portraits taken by the young people made Mäki interested in the documentary style of photography.

The images of the hill can be found at any time. Both friends and vent guests have ended up in front of the camera, when Mäki has suggested a shooting session for people whose appearance has fascinated him.

Lasse Svartström is a retired labor college janitor and stadium man who enjoys miniskirts and colorful tights.­

Some of the book’s works have been exhibited in art exhibitions, some have been made available to the public for the first time in the book.

Alongside the images, the book includes an essay written by Mäki, which expands the images’ reflection on gender, eroticism and mortality. Occasionally, a poem written by Mäki and an interview with a person posing in a portrait pop into the essay.

Text side also emerged in the selection of the winner of the competition. It is unusual for photo books to have extensive passages of text written by the photographer himself.

“It’s not the most beautiful or perfect object, but it seems to be fighting all the current trends in the book of photography,” the photographer Nelli Palomäki says in a press release. At first glance, the work seemed even ugly to him and seemed to be in the early 2000s.

The choice of the winner was influenced by the timeliness and importance of the topic selection as well as the conflicting feelings evoked by the images.

“Many of the portraits in the book intensify every time you look at them, even though they just are. There is something immensely beautiful about being in the karst, the unfinished and the unadorned. Through the faces of the pictures, you can mirror yourself and accept that it is impossible for a person to be ready, ”says Palomäki.

Teemu Mäki won the Photographic Art Book of the Year award for his work.­

Competition the finalists were chosen by a jury that includes the museum director Taina Myllyharju, photographer Ari Saarto and the winner of the Photographic Art Book of the Year 2018 award, a photographer Filippo Zambon.

Photographic artist Nelli Palomäki selected the winner from among the finalists.

Of the year The Photographic Art Prize is organized by the Finnish Association of Photographic Artists and the Finnish Museum of Photography. The winner will receive € 2,000 and the other finalists will each receive € 500.

The aim of the award is to encourage the production of high-quality photographic art books and to arouse public interest in photographic art books. The prize is awarded annually to a photographic book of a Finnish or Finnish-born photographic artist.