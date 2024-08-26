Photography | Svante Gullichsen’s photo of himself in a freezing waterfall spawned a big story in The Guardian

Photography|Svante Gullichsen, who has dealt with his own obsessive-compulsive disorder in his photographs, hopes that he will also be noticed by Finnish museums.

Last summer photo artist from Helsinki Svante Gullichsen29, took off her clothes and stepped into a bubbling waterfall in Norway’s Jotunheimen mountains.

The camera he hit his partner by Matias Mattheiszen hand and advised how to crop the photo.

“A tourist bus drove by. People whistled and cheered,” says Gullichsen on the phone.

Svante Gullichsen

A photographic work was born from the absurd situation Eroding Forces. British newspaper The Guardian published by I recently talked about that and Gullichsen in their series, where photographers present their best shots.

From the waterfall the photo taken is part of a series called Behind my back, which Gullichsen has shot in 2021–2023 in Finland, Estonia and Norway.

It is the last part of Gullichsen’s OCD trilogy. In 2019, Gullichsen was diagnosed with OCD, i.e. obsessive-compulsive disorder. It manifested itself in the head as oppressive thoughts circling the circle, which at worst completely paralyzed. That’s when Gullichsen isolated himself in his home or his family’s cabin.

Gullichsen dealt with obsessive thoughts by photographing himself. It became a life hole, he says. In the pictures from the Behind my back series, Gullichsen reflects on his illness afterwards: the worst time, the start of treatment and the change for the better.

“People need to have their own story told. I noticed that it’s easy for me to tell my story with photos.”

Gullichsen’s obsessions were about his worst fears. The various horror scenarios felt real. What if he is, for example, a bad and violent person? In Norway, he wanted to photograph himself in a waterfall because of the flowing water.

“Will the water wipe me away or will it spiritually wash away my sins?”

“ The desire to succeed and gain visibility is great.

In spring Gullichsen’s photos were exhibited at the Photo London fair in London and later in the cafe of the Fotografiska photography museum in Tallinn. In September, they will be seen at the Unseen photo fair in Amsterdam.

Gullichsen has not studied at an art school. He learned photography after receiving a SLR camera as a gift from his parents.

In 2017, Gullichsen founded a company and started photographing full-time. First weddings, graduation photos, graduation photos and funerals, then advertising photos for commercial operators.

Today, he shoots both art pictures and commercial projects.

“I like commercial shoots,” he says. “It feels good to get big commissions, but an artistic career is more meaningful and spiritually fulfilling than a commercial one.”

Commercial work can be a “red garment” for an artist, says Gullichsen. For him, it guarantees that he doesn’t have to “live in the misery of hunger all the time”.

“I myself have enough realities that I realize that it’s really nice to buy the bread I want in the store. Especially when we are in this economic situation, where the government cuts culture all the time and there is a lot of competition for grants.”

Svante Gullichsen: Quiet Audience (2023)

Currently Gullichsen feels that the subject of obsessive-compulsive disorder has been covered to the end. In the last two years, he has been feeling better, and the obsessive thoughts no longer limit his life.

The new photographs deal with other topics, such as living inside one’s own head and the relationship with other people.

“I’m young enough and at the beginning of my career that I have the opportunity to move on from one man’s story.”

The speech shows that the desire to succeed and gain visibility is great. Gullichsen hopes that it is only a matter of time before he gets a solo exhibition in a Finnish museum, because “the international attention has been so great”.

“In the end, everything is slow brand work.”