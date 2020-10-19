Each of the images in Sarah Moon’s “Past Present” retrospective is the result of an act of imagination and fiction. As if the artist was trying to escape from reality. First, with this sublime black and white which is in no way the language of reality, but rather that of the unconscious, of memory. Then, with all that is fiction in his images: a wheat field as plowed by a UFO, a silhouette evoking that, monstrous, of King Kong, a woman from behind that one cannot imagine other than fleeing a threat, childhood becoming a danger, waves triggering terror, even to this seagull which looks you in the eyes like a scavenger watching its prey. Between imaginary reality and true fiction, we are embarked in a universe certainly disturbing, but that does not matter, since we are in the world of simulacra and chimeras of our fairy tales.

Not like an ostrich

Being afraid of these narratives has nothing to do with being afraid in life. And Sarah Moon is in a good position to know it. Because, in reality, in her life as a woman, as a citizen, as a person, lucidity and commitment are significant. The photographer is not the ostrich type. She does not hesitate to plunge her hands in the sludge of human distress. All her life, she took action when it came to helping others: with the elderly, with the Little Brothers of the poor, with women invisible by the street, beatings, precariousness, accidents of life. Sarah Moon devotes time to them. Thanks to the Aurore association, which hosts them, she introduces them to the practice of photography in therapeutic workshops. She teaches them to detach themselves from the shadows that pursue them, and therefore to modify their damaged, soiled relationship with the world in order to rework their life.

Méliès-style special effects with Bill Gates tools

Facing the walls of the Museum of Modern Art in the city of Paris, we say to ourselves that she applies these precepts to herself when she questions herself: “Is there the promise of a photo or not?” Am I in the right place to grab it? Will the time of the capture be that of the photo? But also to what extent will I be both projected outside of myself and present in this photo? “

Narrative threads abound, which the viewer can capture through five fairy tales (by Grimm, Andersen, Perrault), which articulate the exhibition and which Sarah Moon has recounted, from Circuss at the little girl with matches “, at Red string, according to Blue Beard, at Little Red Riding Hood become Little Black Riding Hood, at the Barn Owl, according to the Stoic Tin Soldier, and to Where is the white going ?, unfinished editing project from unfixed Polaroid positives, therefore subject to irremediable erasure. So many films in the format of a short story, mixing film, digital, super-eight, still, movement, special effects à la Méliès, but with the tools of Bill Gates and from which emerges a climax close to films by Murnau, Pabst, Dreyer …

“I am a liar, an innocent cheater. The photo escapes me as much as it grabs me. She’s out of my control and lets me question her. Sarah Moon

“Sarah’s eye instantly disobeys reality as it is. He neither tells nor distorts it. He transforms her. He recreates it “, writes Dominique Eddé in the catalog. “I have to transpose to be closer to what impressed me at first sight,she says, but I’m a liar, an innocent cheater. “” The photo escapes me as much as it grabs me. She is out of my control and lets me question her ”,adds Sarah Moon, who, coming to terms with chance, welcoming the accident with open arms, stands on the shifting frontier between reality and illusion.

Beyond appearances, where she ventures, in the strangeness of a fantastic populated by sound dolls and monsters, the lights are weak, the shadows multiple, the tones faded, the hues faded, because time , what is it? Is he even human? And would fiction ultimately be a means of finding the true? Is there a real of the imaginary? What if the distance created by fiction is what allows it to say more about the human condition?