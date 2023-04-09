Photography | Master photographers have always used the gullibility of Finns to their advantage – even many iconic images are fake

The history of Finnish image manipulation covers both Kekkonen’s church visit and Elvis Presley’s visit to Helsinki.

in Helsingin Sanomat was published at the end of March thing pope of Francis and his plush puffer jacket. It was about the image manipulation created by the Midjourney artificial intelligence program: the pope, who really emphasizes a modest lifestyle, was not depicted wearing a flamboyant rat.

However, photos have been edited and manipulated long before artificial intelligence programs, two hundred years – also in Finland.

At the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art, Kaapelitehtahla opened a permanent exhibition at the end of January I am looking for-exhibition, a small part of which is dedicated to the history of Finnish photo staging and image manipulation.

That history is long and checkered.

JK Inha proposed a strange rowing position to the poet-singer brothers.

One among the earliest photographs in the exhibition are those of the “great master of Finnish photography” and the “authentic recorder of folklore” JK I hate it the sample taken Jamanen singing a poem about brothers. And the picture is great: artistic and informative at the same time.

It’s just a shame that the photo taken in 1894 is far from authentic. According to the caption of the exhibition, the Jamases were indeed famous poetry singers, but the opposite rowing position in the picture was suggested to them by Inha and was completely foreign to the brothers.

In her other pictures, Inha sometimes treated reality in a creative way. For example, in a picture depicting a seal hunt, the seal parka is represented by a winter coat folded into a mutt.

A sealer aiming for a winter coat.

Innovative with her seal photo, Inha anticipates perhaps Finland’s most famous nature photo scandal from 1981. At that time, photographer Kari Soveri won the Nature Picture of the Year award with his exceptionally wild wolf picture. It was later revealed that the wolf in the picture was stuffed. The incident led to Soveri being fired from the association of nature photographers.

At the turn of the millennium, another highly publicized case came to light: a respected nature photographer Hannu Hautala had used image manipulation to place two nestlings jumping out of their nest in the same picture, even though he had photographed the nestlings at a different time.

According to the museum’s text, Sover’s wolf picture was published in Erä magazine in 1981. There was no mention in the magazine that the wolf had been stuffed.

Photography in the early days of the 19th century, the need for image manipulation often stemmed from insufficient technology. Communication specialist at the Museum of Photography Jaakko Laasanen according to one known problem was recording clouds in the image. When shooting on glass negatives, the sky was often exposed very light, and the clouds did not stand out against it.

However, the photographers were not satisfied with boring white skies, but found that clouds could be added to landscape photos from separate cloud negatives during the transfer stage. Later, cloud negatives didn’t even have to be made themselves, but were sold to photographers, as an ad from a 1920s photographic supplies catalog shows.

At the beginning of the 20th century, you could buy cloud negatives from a photo shop.

the exhibition Photographs from the middle of the 20th century also suggest that the creators of that time had a more relaxed approach to image manipulation than today. For example, in the summer of 1963, a journalist Isto Lysmä reports Elvis Presley From a visit to Helsinki. In a photo that seems like evidence, the world star examines a map in front of the railway station together with the police.

In reality, the picture was made by cutting and pasting a photograph of an unknown tourist and an Elvis picture from an international photo agency. The original negatives were later found in the archives of the photography studio Foto Jata.

Lysmä was so protective of his background that he ended his article with a selection task aimed at the reader. “Cross out the second option: I believe / I don’t believe,” it said.

Elvis’ head has been placed precisely on the shoulders of an unknown man.

The identity of the man in the original picture is unknown.

Then is of course the history of war pictures with their untruths. Ukraine and Russia are currently arguing about the authenticity of Bahmut’s conquest photos, and photography has also been a part of propaganda in Finland.

Served as a cameraman for an information company in the Winter War Take Pietinen has said that the “most spectacular war pictures” were staged situations filmed in training.

Known in civilian life as an advertising photographer, Pietinen was clearly also interested in the possibilities of image manipulation. In the picture found in the archives of the Museum of Photographic Art, he is wringing his hand with himself.

Otso Pietinen: I wring hands with myself, 1941–1944.

Large some of the current artificial intelligence image manipulations target politicians and other celebrities. At the same time as the pope’s topcoat fake also appeared Donald Trump’s pictures about the arrest. As we know, the subject was real, but the image was premature and fake.

The history of Finnish photography also contains examples of image manipulation aimed at politicians. Perhaps the most famous of them is Kaius Hedenström described by Lonely Kekkonen (1974). In the original image Urho Kekkonen those sitting behind Ahti Karjalainen and Kalevi Sorsabut in the picture published in Ilta-Sanom, they have been faded into non-existence with black tape.

As you know, the purpose of the magazine’s photo editorial was not to remove well-known politicians from history (as was often the case in the Soviet Union, for example), but to emphasize the loneliness felt by the president Sylvi Kekkonen after death.

Hedeström won the Newspaper Photo of the Year competition with his picture.

In Kaius Hedenström’s original photo, Ahti Karjalainen and Kalevi Sorsa sit behind Kekkonen.

Manipulated image. According to the exhibition text of the Museum of Photography, Ilta-Sanomie’s photo editor removed Karjalainen and Sorsa from the photo published in the newspaper with the photographer’s permission.

Hesarin The manipulation of photos has been hotly debated on the pages over the decades. One interesting analysis can be found from 1990. At that time, a freelance journalist from Tampere Janne Seppänen asked in his essay whether a manipulated photograph can represent reality more accurately than an untouched one.

As an example, he cites a collage in which US President Richard Nixon hovers above Vietnamese children burned by napalm.

“Achieving the effect of the image would hardly have been successful by sticking to an untouched image,” Seppänen writes.

Seppänen was skeptical about the evidentiary power of authentic photos. He estimates that “the present has exploded into an incredible kaleidoscope of images”, where everything is ultimately just a pictorial mass. “Nothing can be manipulated because everything is already manipulated,” he wrote in 1990.

His writing since Seppänen has specialized in the study of visual journalism, photography and media society, and has become a prominent figure as an expert in the field. During his career, he has worked as a professor both at the University of Arts and Sciences and later at the University of Tampere.

Now what does the professor think about his arguments?

Seppänen says that he still signs most of his more than 30-year-old text. In his opinion, nowadays it is more and more appropriate to ask what assumptions the evidentiary power of a photograph is based on.

“Then a completely normal fact-check comes into play, such as, for example, finding out the origin of the image,” he states.

Another idea presented by Seppänen in his writing is also interesting. In 1990, he found a surprisingly positive side to the crumbling status of traditional photography. At the time, he thought that the weakening of a photograph’s imagined evidentiary power would lead to a healthy weakening of its power.

“Perhaps the viewers of the photos start to doubt the photo as much as day-old French bread and put the photo off the pedestal as a picture among other photos. If this happens, then the weak will be those who still manage to complain about the ‘low appreciation of the photograph’. Perhaps the real problem is exactly the opposite: photography has been valued far too much,” Seppänen wrote in his essay.

This too the professor still considers the flamboyant statement to be relevant.

“I wrote that back in the day when I got tired of the constant nagging about the poor appreciation of photog