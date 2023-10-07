Photography | Many politicians are annoyed by newspaper photos taken of them – The photos do not need to be exaggerated, the photographer justifies

Hannes Heikura (1958–2015), who was awarded as magazine photographer of the year in 2007, photographed the Minister of Finance Jyrki Katainen (kok) before the party council meeting in Helsinki on October 27, 2007.

Photos taken of politicians evoke emotions in the subject as well as in his supporters. And that’s fine, because pictures are part of freedom of speech and democracy. At the same time, they are a tool that the most skilled politicians have used throughout history to build their image.

Autumn of politics has started. The media is filled with photos of decision-makers basking in the sun. But not always in the light in which they themselves would like to appear.

Sometimes a politician is not at his most representative. There may be sweat, hair in a turban or shoelaces in a dead knot. Age shows in wrinkles and diet in a double chin.