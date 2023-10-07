Saturday, October 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Photography | Many politicians are annoyed by newspaper photos taken of them – The photos do not need to be exaggerated, the photographer justifies

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Photography | Many politicians are annoyed by newspaper photos taken of them – The photos do not need to be exaggerated, the photographer justifies

Hannes Heikura (1958–2015), who was awarded as magazine photographer of the year in 2007, photographed the Minister of Finance Jyrki Katainen (kok) before the party council meeting in Helsinki on October 27, 2007. Picture: Hannes Heikura / HS

Photos taken of politicians evoke emotions in the subject as well as in his supporters. And that’s fine, because pictures are part of freedom of speech and democracy. At the same time, they are a tool that the most skilled politicians have used throughout history to build their image.

Autumn of politics has started. The media is filled with photos of decision-makers basking in the sun. But not always in the light in which they themselves would like to appear.

Sometimes a politician is not at his most representative. There may be sweat, hair in a turban or shoelaces in a dead knot. Age shows in wrinkles and diet in a double chin.

See also  Merkel government approved delicate arms exports to Egypt before change of government

#Photography #politicians #annoyed #newspaper #photos #photos #exaggerated #photographer #justifies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Last in London takes selfies with fans, tomorrow concert for 300 lucky people

Last in London takes selfies with fans, tomorrow concert for 300 lucky people

Recommended

No Result
View All Result