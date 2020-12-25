E.t is the most famous photo in boxing history. And it was Muhammad Ali’s favorite picture. “The Greatest” stands – his right arm bent in front of his chest and his mouth wide open – with his torso bent slightly forward over Sonny Liston, to shout at him furiously: “Come up, you bum!”

His compatriot lies on his back on the ring floor, arms and legs stretched out. A quick right from the then 23-year-old world champion had knocked out his predecessor as champion. The grandiose knockout after just 105 seconds occurred on May 25, 1965 in Lewiston, Maine.

Neil Leifer, 77, captured this memorable moment with his camera. The “shot” made him immortal. The photographer from New York has been sitting at the boxing rings of the world for six decades. 446 of his best photos are now published as an exclusive Collector’s Edition under the title “60 Years of Fights and Fighters” by Taschen-Verlag.

WORLD: Mister Leifer, what memories come back when you look at your photos?