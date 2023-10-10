Photography | In the nature picture of the year, a crab that is millions of years old is beautiful

“The golden horsehoe” by Laurent Ballesta won the main prize of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The jury has chosen the best nature photos of the year.

of London organized by the Natural History Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year – the winners of the competition have been chosen.

The world’s most prestigious nature photo competition had several categories, including age groups, photojournalism and different animal species.

The main prize went to a Frenchman From Laurent Balle. The winning photo bears a name The golden horseshoe, i.e. the Golden Horseshoe. The name comes from the English name of the Moluccan crab in the picture, Horseshoe crab.

Above the crayfish swim three young golden mackerel. The Moluccan crab is a species over 100 million years old that is threatened by habitat destruction and overfishing. Moluccan crab is known of his precious bloodwhich is used in medicine.

Ballesta, a photographer who also works as a marine biologist, was looking for Moluccan crabs around Pangatalan Island in the Philippines. The island and the water surrounding it are protected. Ballesta has studied the oceans for a long time and organized numerous underwater research trips.

Ballesta has won the competition’s top prize once before, in 2021. In the competition’s 59-year history, only two people have received the top prize twice.

See also Vaccination campaign for 60 million euros is ridiculed The winner of all the youth series and the 15-17 age group was Carmel Bechler from Israel. In the photo, two owls peek out of the window of an abandoned house onto a highway in Israel. The lights of a passing car have been captured with a long exposure time.

The 11- to 14-year-old category was won by Italian Ekaterina Bee, who photographed bottlenose dolphins from a boat on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Vihaan Talya Vikas from India won the under-10 category. In the photo taken in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, a spider rests on top of a web it has made on a stone wall.

The category “Animals in their natural habitat” was won by Amit Eshel from Israel. In the photo taken in the desert of Israel, two Nubian mountain deer clashed on the edge of a slope. See also Music | Sonja Herranen won the Elizabeth Connell singing competition

The photojournalistic story category was won by Karine Aigner from the United States, who was the winner of last year’s main prize. In the photo taken in Texas, the participants of the hunting competition line up to weigh the lynx they have killed. The hunter of the heaviest lynx was rewarded with 35,530 dollars (about 33,500 euros).

The Greek Agorastos Papatsanis was awarded in the “Plants and mushrooms” series, with his photo of a mushroom releasing its spores into the air on Mount Olympos.

The behavior of mammals was best described by the British Bertie Gregory. In an image taken by a drone in Antarctica, killer whales rock an ice floe to prey on a seal on top of it.

The photojournalism award went to Mexico’s Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar. Belmar used a drone to film a forest in the state of Quintana Roo that is being cleared for a new railroad. It is hoped that the railway will increase tourism, but conservationists have warned about the effects it will cause on nature. See also Inti | Is there suitable equipment for Lauri Markkanen? This is how the Defense Forces respond

Spain’s Juan Jesús Gonzalez Ahumada won the Amphibian and Reptile Behavior category. In the picture, tadpoles are eating a dead baby bird floating in the river. The barren moment was immortalized in the province of Málaga.

In the marine category, the Dutchman Lennart Verheuvel was awarded, who captured the last moments of a dying killer whale on the shore of the village of Cadzand in Holland. The whale had already been rescued once, but it soon washed ashore again. Later examinations revealed that the whale was malnourished and sick.