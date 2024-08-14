Photography | In the famous Pirelli calendar next year, nude photos after a long break

Photography|John Boyega and Hunter Schafer will pose in next year’s calendar, among others.

Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli’s famous calendar is returning to erotic nude photos, tells British newspaper The Guardian.

Next year’s calendar illustrator Ethan James Green says in The Guardian that with the effects of the Metoo campaign, the times are right for nudity again.

“People have power over what they want to show and what makes them uncomfortable,” Green says in the magazine.

The calendar published by Pirelli since 1964 has in recent decades moved away from nude photos accused of objectifying women. The watershed was a 2016 calendar that featured by Annie Leibovitz depicted “female heroes”, such as Yoko Ono and Patti Smithmostly with clothes on.

Pirelli has usually hired big-name photographers for its calendars, including Helmut Newton, Richard Avedon and Steve McCurry.

Singer Patti Smith in the image of the 2016 Pirelli calendar.

Photographer According to Ethan James Green, next year’s calendar will return to the sexy atmosphere of traditional Pirelli photos. Actors, among others, pose in the pictures John Boyega and Hunter Schafer.

Green, who works in New York, is known for his inclusive images of different subcultures and sexual and gender minorities. His work has been seen, for example, in Vanity Fair and Vogue magazines, as well as in the campaigns of several fashion houses.

Vogue by Green’s shots have a “startling intimacy” that makes their subjects subjects, not just objects. In Pirelli’s press release, Green is called an original artist who “works on current themes such as identity, sexuality and style.”

In The Guardian, Green emphasizes that sexiness can mean many things, and that he aims to explore nudity safely in collaboration with his models.

For a long time made a career as a fashion photographer Marica Rosengård assesses to HS that attitudes related to the bare surface have changed during his working career.

“In the 1990s, I too happily photographed naked women and men, but at some point nudity in itself started to go out of fashion, and a different kind of sensuality took its place,” says Rosengård.

According to Rosengård, the eroticism of the photo is not about the clothes or the lack of them, but about the attitude of the model.

“On the other hand, I and I believe other photographers are also interested in people’s bodies and shapes, because there is great art in them.”

While filming naked or scantily clad women, Rosengård did not feel that he was at the service of the scorned “male gaze”. He wants to show the erotic power of women in his pictures.

“Some male photographers make the mistake of projecting their own desire onto the woman being photographed, and they don’t see the power that, for example, I see. That is, to the extent that looks can be different for men and women.”

Rosengård defends pin-up images, which Pirelli’s calendar images have traditionally represented.

“I think they’re really nice, because when making pin ups you can also play with the width of the skirt. In a good case, there is a fun flirtation between the photographer and the subject, which can be seen in the pictures as well,” he says.

Rosengård says that from time to time his subjects ask to avoid objectification.

“And I answer that that’s exactly what I’m doing! So it doesn’t have to be that serious,” says Rosengård.