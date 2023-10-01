Photography | In 1991, four-year-old Emmi Korhonen smiled at the photographer – 30 years later, she stepped into the same man’s shoes

A funny coincidence connects the careers of two photographers.

The magazine on the cover, a blond-haired girl is smiling grimly with a soft toy in her hands. A four year old Emmi Korhonen The cover of the family’s K-traders magazine was immortalized by the photo agency Lehtikuva’s “grand old man” Martti Kainulainen in 1991.

“I didn’t know then that 30 years later I would be a professional photographer myself and inherit Marti’s place,” says Korhonen.

Korhonen posted on Facebook a picture taken by his mother from the magazine cover earlier this week. Mother had sent the picture to Korhonen after finding the magazine in her stash.

“I made a post because I thought the incident was such an incredible and funny coincidence. It was wondered about in the comments and it got likes and hearts. I also posted the picture to Marti and my colleagues in the photo editing Whatsapp group.”

Korhonen’s Facebook post received a lot of positive attention.

Korhonen says that at the time the picture was taken, his parents were K-traders in Sotkamo, and therefore the whole family had participated in the traders’ day in Espoo.

“I don’t remember anything else from the moment of filming, except that the situation was over quickly. I think the picture is good and it has received good expressions from everyone.”

On Saturday morning the contacted Martti Kainulainen doesn’t even remember the moment of filming himself.

“There were tens of thousands of similar pictures taken during my career,” says Kainulainen, who has had a 40-year career in magazine photography. He retired at the age of 65 in 2019.

“I am especially happy that this picture was found.”

The reason for Kainulainen’s joy is Korhonen and his career. Korhonen was hired as a permanent employee at Lehtikuva in 2020, although it is common in the industry these days not to make freelancers permanent.

Martti Kainulainen and Emmi Korhonen managed to work at Lehtkuva at the same time for a few years. In the photo, a pair sled at the EU summit in Helsinki in 2019.

“It’s also especially great that Emmi was hired to replace me. When I retired from Lehtkuva, all six permanent photographers were men, so there was a need for women.”

Kainulainen hastens to add that it wasn’t just about gender.

“Emmi had already been in the house as a freelancer and summer photographer and demonstrated her professionalism. He also has training in other fields, which is only useful.”

36 years old Korhonen is a clothing designer by profession. He was already interested in photography as a child.

“I took up photography and taught myself how to use equipment and software. Still, I never thought I would become a professional photographer.”

After receiving encouragement from those close to him, Korhonen decided to apply for studies in the field at Stad’s vocational school. For the first time at the school’s internship in Lehtkuva in 2017, he knew he had come to the right place.

“I felt that this is the place where I should be. And I haven’t regretted my career choice.”

Korhonen, in turn, was able to instruct Kainuais, among other things, in flying the drone. Kainulainen was nicknamed “Pilot Ace” after the three destroyed devices.

Kainulainen and Korhonen managed to work at Lehtkuva at the same time for about three years. Kainulainen guided Korho during training.

“Martti told me about the customs of the house and I did my first filming gigs with him.”

Korhonen remembered, among other things, the host by Axl Smith processing of the surveillance case in the district court.

“It was my first filming gig at the courthouse, so I followed closely what Martti was doing. The situation was exciting.”

The duo collaborated a few times later, even though according to the photographers, they usually go to gigs alone.

Emmi Korhonen is a clothing designer by profession. He first started as an intern at the photo agency Lehtkuva in 2017. “I have not regretted my career choice.”

“During Finland’s EU presidency year 2019, we took a lot of pictures together at Finlandia Hall. That’s when Martti told me that I should be hired in his place, since I’m doing so well.”

Later, Korhonen was allowed to act as Kainulainen’s guide in, for example, flying a drone, i.e. a camera plane. Kainulainen had received the nickname “Lentäjä-Ässä” in Lehtikuva’s editorial office after destroying three drones during filming.

The Kainu thing still makes me laugh.

“You can guess what I got from the house as a gift when I retired. My own drone, of course.”