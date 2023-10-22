Sunday, October 22, 2023
Photography | Courageous women stand out in an exhibition presenting international photographic art in Helsinki

October 22, 2023
Woman is holding a sign that reads: “I am a girl, smart, strong and beautiful” (Finnish. I am a girl, smart, strong and beautiful.)

The image is part of the British Giles Clarke series of pictures I am a Warrior, which depicts women in a women’s shelter in Nairobi. The shelter is intended for girls under the age of 14 who have experienced sexual abuse.

Helsinki Photo Festival exhibition in the lower lobby of Sanomatalo. Picture: Riitta Koivuranta / HS

In another picture, a young woman skates with her hair crazy high above concrete structures. It’s part of the Italian Chantal Pinzin series of pictures Shred the Patriarchyin which the main characters are Moroccan skateboarding women who continue their hobby despite tough social and family opposition.

Belgian Cathrerine Lemblen Photo series Only Barely Still on the other hand, deals with women living in the Spitsbergen archipelago in the Arctic region. The Arctic is an area that, according to the visual artist, has never been thought of as suitable for women.

These different women, brave and going their own way, emerge in many works in the photo exhibition of the currently ongoing Helsinki Photo festival at Sanomatalo.

Courage is also the festival’s theme this year.

Florence Goupil’s portrait of the Peruvian volunteer healer Rusber Rucoba lying among the leaves of the matico herb. Matico leaves are the most important medicinal plant in the Amazon region for curing respiratory problems. Picture: Florence Goupil

Helsinki Photo Festival is the sixth time to organize a visual art event dedicated to photography, which includes several exhibitions in different parts of Helsinki. The exhibition on display at Sanomatalo until October 29 is the most significant of its events.

There are 50 artists from 24 countries and works that have not been exhibited in Finland before. The artists and works that made it through the open call have been chosen by an international jury.

In addition to brave women, the works on view also deal with many current themes, such as the war in Ukraine, sexual and gender minorities, and man’s relationship with the changing environment and climate change.

Finnish artists are represented in the exhibition Aija Svensson, Maija Bondar, Darina Rodionova mixed By Jonathan Terlinden.

Helsinki Photo Festival exhibition at Sanomatalo until October 29.

Ukrainian Julia Wimmerlin photographed Ukrainian women who have fled the war to Austria. In the photo, Kateryna, 38, from Bucha, who left Ukraine in March 2022. Picture: Julia Wimmerlin

Swede Rolf-Göran Åström tells the story of Gabriella, who has decided to live like the people of the past. He is himself a former successful athlete who has supported himself in the past as a chef in fine restaurants. Today, he wants to live simply without schedules and housing debt. Picture: Rolf-Göran Åström

Danish Maja Nydal Eriksen has photographed people on the island of Quemoya, which is located very close to China but is administered by Taiwan. Picture: Maja Nydal Eriksen

Belgian Alain Schroeder has photographed young Thai boxers. Moni starts practicing the national sport at the age of 5. Pictured is 8-year-old Poen Khon. Picture: Alain Schroeder

The Chilean Fernanda Soto Mastrantonio has photographed indigenous peoples in South America. Picture: Fernanda Soto Mastrantonio

Musa Motha, a South African performer, dances on crutches in Newtown, Johannesburg. The picture is from the South African Alon Skuy’s series. Picture: Alon Skuy

