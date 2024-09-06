Photography | Children’s photography will be stopped in Vantaa kindergartens

Photography|Most of Vantaa’s municipal kindergartens have organized a photo shoot, but next year the tradition will end. According to the director of early childhood education Mikko Mäkelä, the decision equalizes families and reduces the workload of the staff.

Vantaa the city gives up photography organized in municipal kindergartens.

The city informed the guardians about this this week. The tradition of years will end on May 1, 2025, when the current procurement period ends. Daycare centers may therefore still organize photo shoots during the current school year.

Up until now, kindergartens have been able to decide for themselves whether to carry out photography.

Principal the reason behind the decision is that the employees and managers of the kindergartens have found organizing the photo shoot to be burdensome. There is also no pedagogical basis for photography, and it is not part of the activities of early childhood education.

This is what the director of early childhood education of the city of Vantaa says Mikko Mäkelä. According to him, the joint policy is intended to ease the workload of the personnel. Pressure may also have arisen if filming has been organized in some kindergartens, but not in others.

“Arranging the shooting day, ordering the photographer, calendaring the day, taking care of the shooting notes and preparing the children for the shooting according to the parents’ wishes have made the day quite chaotic for the staff. It’s quite a mess,” says Mäkelä.

Of course, it is not an option to oblige photography to be organized in every municipal kindergarten. In Mäkelä’s opinion, the commercial activity organized in connection with the basic municipal service is “a bit of a gray area” anyway.

“What other similar marketing for families could even in theory be imagined for daycare? If toys were to be marketed there, there would be quite a lot to say.”

About the subject in the discussions that have taken place, the indignation of some parents has emerged that if some do not want photos of their child, does the joy have to be taken away from everyone else as well.

According to Mäkelä, the fact that some of the families did not want to take photos is not the main reason for giving up photography. The staff’s wishes and pedagogical reasons weigh in the balance.

However, according to him, it is true that the decision also equalizes families, because not everyone can afford or have the opportunity to buy pictures.

In addition, for example, Group Photos are easily spread on social media channels, so it is also a matter of data and privacy protection.

Hilly says that he understands that giving up tradition may upset many people and cause resentment. He has received a lot of feedback about the city’s decision, both roses and twigs.

“I hope for mutual understanding in this matter. It is also good to take into account that it is possible to take pictures of the children in other ways. We also film some of the daily activities.”