Photography Before Stanley Kubrick made films, he was a photographer – the Museum of Photography presents a new exhibition at the new side of the master director

Young Kubrick’s photographs already show a love for movies. In the photographs one can find similarities with the director’s earliest and later cinematographic works.

Before than Stanley of Kubrick became a well-known film director, he was a photographer.

Kubrick took the first pictures for Look magazine when he was just 17 years old. The shots of Kubrick, who has been a journalist for five years, can now be admired in the K1 exhibition space of the Museum of Photography in the Kämp Gallery in central Helsinki.

Among other things, movies 2001: Space Adventure, Bell orange, Flair and Full Metal Jacket the director honed his recognizable visual style in his photographic work.

As a photojournalist for example, he was able to make observations about people’s behavior and tell a story by visual means. From the photographs of the young Kubrick, one can also see his love for the atmosphere of noir films, for example.

The images are curated for exhibitions from the collections of the Museum of the City of New York. Curator of the Museum of Photography Anna-Kaisa Rastenbergin according to Kubrick, the photographs nicely reflect the golden age of the magazine press, when the photographic narrative played a significant role in the media.

“Picture essays and reportages formed their own narrative and were often even more important than texts,” Rastenberg says.

The magazine Look, which focuses on photojournalism, published Kubrick’s images between 1945 and 1950. There was a post-World War II era, and people wanted to be offered counterbalanced subjects. So, for example, Kubrick’s images follow the lives of public figures, actors and athletes of the time, the rise of television and consumption, and the urban way of life.

Kubrickin film lovers can find similarities in the photographs to the director’s earliest and later films.

One of Rastenberg’s personal favorites in the collection is a picture of a Columbia University chemist. It reminds Rastenberg of Kubrick’s 1964 black war comedy Dr. Outolempi lived: how I stopped worrying and learned to love the bomb.

“Columbia University” Published: May 11, 1948. This comprehensive essay was written when World War II General and War Hero Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected Thirteenth Rector of Columbia University. The essay followed academic and social life on the school campus.­

What is special about today’s photojournalism is that some of Kubrick’s images are staged and composed. For example, a series of photos about the New York subway features a photo of lovers with Kubrick’s future wife Toba Metz.

“Life and Love on the New York Subway,” published: March 4, 1947. This was Kubrick’s first long essay for Look. The article included staged and unexpectedly captured images as well as images taken with a hidden camera. All pictures are taken in natural light.­

Exhibition Alongside the Museum of Photography, a photographer and documentary filmmaker from Helsinki and New York will be seen Uwa Iduozeen (b. 1987) exhibition Blind spot (s). According to Anna-Kaisa Rastenberg, the Iduozee image set comments on Kubrick’s images that avoid serious topics after the wars.

The images of Iduozee were taken in the United States in 2020 and show the country’s fierce dichotomy and the crisis situation during the pandemic. Particular attention is paid to structural racism and its effects, both in crisis situations and in everyday life.

Uwa Iduoze’s photographs seek to dismantle the prevailing narrative narrative without putting conflicts at the center.­

Memorial Day for Soldiers Fallen in the U.S. Army Memorial Day. Iris, who lives in upper Manhattan, was on the shores of Coney Island with her son Rolando celebrating Memorial Day. Opening the beach season at Memorial Dayna is their annual tradition, usually the beach has been crowded, but now the space was plentiful. Brooklyn, New York.­

The captions for Stanley Kubrick’s images are composed of materials from the Museum of Photography. The images are named after the titles of Look magazine articles.

Exhibitions Stanley Kubrick – photographer, Uwa Iduozee: Blind spot (s) will be in the exhibition space K1 of the Museum of Photography until August 29, 2021.

“The Life of a Dog in a Big City,” published: November 8, 1949. An article about 291,018 registered dogs in New York praised the city’s unique oddity, which was typical of Look’s city articles.­

“Debutant Who Went to Work,” Published: July 18, 1950. The subject of this five-page article was 18-year-old Betsy von Furstenberg, the daughter of a German aristocratic father and an American mother born in Europe. Kubrick’s photograph of von Furstenberg was published on the cover of the magazine and was one of three images that reached the cover of Kubrick’s Look.­

“How to Build an Circus,” published: May 25, 1948. Look reporters sent Kubrick’s circus to an 80-acre winter resort in Sarasota, Florida­

“Life and Love on the New York Subway,” published: March 4, 1947.­

“Prison Transport Car,” published: September 27, 1949. Kubrick’s photographs illustrated a short article about New York’s new, runaway prisoner truck. The car’s thick metal sides couldn’t be pierced even with a fire cut or a 38-caliber revolver.­

“Shoe polisher”, Unpublished, Archived: 6.10.1947. Kubrick took more than 250 photos as he watched Mickey’s day as a shoe polisher. By describing Mickey and his sibling flock, Kubrick showed how the boy worked hard to help support his family.­

Stanley Kubrick’s images often had the feel of noir movies. She portrayed the life of dance girl Rosemary Williams in 1949. At the time of the portrait, Williams performed as a dancer on Broadway and prepared for her role in her upcoming musical revival.­

“Professional Boxer: Walter Cartier is a young, strong middleweight boxer who will advance in the toughest field of the sport,” published January 18, 1949. The themes of adversity and violence in the barren world addressed in this essay continued throughout Kubrick’s film career. Kubrick also made his first film about Cartier, the short news film Day of the Fight.­

“Professional Boxer,” published January 18, 1949. Kubrick followed the day of boxer Walter Cartier in a series of slides. The article juxtaposed brutal images of Cartier in the ring and photographs of his daily life.­