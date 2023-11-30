A few days after his suicide attempt, Edgar Allan Poe appeared at the daguerreotype studio of Samuel Masury and SW Hartshorn in Providence, ready to have a portrait taken that will become part of our collective imagination. It was at the beginning of November 1848. At that time, the daguerreotype had been in circulation for about ten years and Allan Poe, sick with curiosity, allowed himself to be carried away by the strange mixture of science and fantasy that surrounds the photographic process. And he faced the goal of an invention that he himself would celebrate as “the most extraordinary triumph of modern science.”

Because, without a doubt, photography and its advances have been the result of the scientific method. It is a technique that, in its early years, combined metals and chemical elements -mercury, silver, iodine, bromine or chlorine- and that would develop over time thanks to advances in the development process. Noteworthy is the developing process that Kodak introduced in the early seventies and is known as C-41; a scientific procedure by which multiple layers of emulsion are coated on the acetate of the film, each layer being sensitive to a specific color. Without losing the thread of the chemicals applied to photography, we can reach the territory of the fable to continue with the invention of a film that is out of the ordinary because it was a film that did not require emulsion.

It is a self-revealing film marketed as Worldcolor in Walter Tevis’s novel titled The man who fell to Earth (Alfaguara), a science fiction reading that was first published in the early sixties and that, very soon, would become a fundamental piece of the anticipation genre. What Walter Tevis comes to do in this striking novel is a futuristic interpretation of the arrival of Christ to Earth, a new twist on Judeo-Christian mythology with approaches to science fiction, where a chicken is nothing other than the way it has an egg reproducing itself.

The new Messiah comes from a distant planet. He is albino, skinny and drinks gin straight away. When Walter Tevis wrote this novel, he did not imagine that chemistry would be replaced by electronics, since, for its protagonist, Thomas Jerome Newton, chemistry is the physics of the complexity of matter, just as the egg is what warms the the chicken and not the other way around.

If he had known how science applied to technology was going to develop, the writer Walter Tevis would not have hesitated to change the direction of the inventions with which the extraterrestrial Thomas Jerome Newton would become a millionaire on our planet. Because, in addition to inventing Worldcolor, Thomas Jerome Newton developed three-dimensional television and there was no gadget that did not bear his mark.

In the end he would end up drunk, enveloped in a melancholy similar to that suffered by Allan Poe when, after trying to reduce the demons of pain with laudanum, he survived his own death and showed up at the daguerreotype studio in Providence, determined that his sad and dark look reached posterity.

The stone ax It is a section where Montero Glezwith a desire for prose, exerts its particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

