Photography | Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger was elected director of the Museum of Photography

Starting next year, Rastenberger hopes that the museum will get people talking about values ​​through photographs.

Finland a doctor of philosophy has been chosen as the director of the photographic art museum Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger. He will start work in February 2023.

Has run the museum since 2007 Elina Heikka will retire at the beginning of next year.

21 applicants applied for the position. Rastenberger’s choice was justified by his versatile expertise, deep knowledge of the photography field and extensive experience in museum work. The selection was made by the board of the foundation of the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art.

Rastenberger has worked for eight years as a professor of performance practices at the Academy of Fine Arts. At the same time, he has also worked as an exhibition curator at the Museum of Photography.

Rastenberger’s 2015 doctoral thesis on art history at the University of Helsinki dealt with the internationalization of Finnish photographic art.

“I hope that the Museum of Photographic Art will become an even more active social actor, and that the museum will inspire different people to critically discuss different histories and values ​​that are shaped through photographs,” says Rastenberger in the press release.

The Finnish Museum of Photographic Art was founded in 1969. It has exhibition facilities at Kaapelitehta and Kämp Galleria in Helsinki.

Correction 30.11. 3:16 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly stated that Rastenberger previously served as the curator of the Museum of Photographic Art. He’s still on the job.