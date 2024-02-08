Photography | A sleeping polar bear won the prestigious nature photo competition

25 photos were selected for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice competition, from which the public could vote for the winner.

World one of the most famous nature photo contests, Wildlife Photographer of the Yeara photo of a sleeping polar bear has been chosen as the winner of the public vote.

British amateur photographer by Nima Sarikhan the picture of a polar bear sleeping on a small block of ice was created after several days of searching. After searching for polar bears for three days in vain in Svalbard, Norway, Sarikhan's expedition headed towards the Arctic sea ice. There was a thump, two polar bears came.

Sarikhan saw the young male bear climb onto a small block of ice and curl up to lie down. He recorded with his camera the moment when the bear fell asleep on his “bed”.

Photo contest director of the organizing London Natural History Museum Douglas Gurrin describes Sarikhan Ice Bed – into a “breathtaking and touching image through which the viewer has the opportunity to see the beauty and fragility of our planet”.

“The thought-provoking image is a strong reminder of the solid connection between the animal and its habitat. It provides a visual description of the harmful effects of global warming and habitat loss,” says Gurr in a statement published on the museum's website. in the bulletin.

According to Sarikhan, his photo has evoked strong emotions in those who have seen it.

“Although climate change is the biggest challenge we face, I hope that my photography also inspires hope; there's still time to fix the mess we've made.”

To the esteemed More than 50,000 photos participate in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition every year. One hundred of them will be selected for the final, which the winner was announced last October. 25 photos were selected for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice competition, from which the public can vote for the winner.

In addition to Sarikhan's polar bear photo, which was voted the winner, an Israeli one also received a particularly high number of public votes by Tzahi Finkelstein picture of a happy turtle (The Happy Turtle), German-Romanian Daniel Dencescun photo of starlings (Starling Murmuration), Kenyan by Mark Boyd picture of a lion (Shared Parenting) and Norwegian Aidun Rikardsen fever jellyfish (Aurora Jellies).

See also Family | Tennis star Harri Heliövaara's child is baptized in a quiet room at Helsinki-Vantaa airport - why? Audun Rikardsen's picture Aurora Jellies shows swarming jellyfish in a fjord north of Tromsø lit by the northern lights.

A lion cub receives early morning care in Mark Boyd's Shared Parenting, shot in Kenya's Maasai Mara.

The movements of starlings form huge organic shapes in the sky in the suburbs of Rome in Daniel Dencescu's picture Starling Murmuration.

In Tzahi Finkelstein's photo The Happy Turtle, a turtle shares a moment of peaceful coexistence with a dragonfly in Israel's Jezreel Valley.

