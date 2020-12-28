Photography A photo that took more than eight years to take – a photo of the Sun’s cycles in the British sky taken with a beer can

A can of beer placed on the ground after the London Olympics captures a stunning photograph of eight years. The image was exposed to as many as 2,953 days.

Possibly the longest exposed photograph was taken and exposed at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK.

The picture was taken with a beer can containing exposure-sensitive photographic paper. A small hole had been made in the side of the can from which light could enter the can and the paper, says the university press release.

The image was exposed to 2,953 days, or more than eight years and a month. It shows the passage of the Sun on the sky deck as yellow arches for more than eight years, summers winters.

Went so that an art student at the University of Hertfordshire Regina Valkenborgh took photographs as one of his theses in 2012 with the help of so-called pinhole cameras.

He placed one of the cameras to capture the rotation of the Sun on the sky deck. The time was immediately after the London Olympics. The method of imaging is called solarography.

One a can camera was attached to the university Bayfordbury Observatory near one telescope. The place is located in England, north of London.

It also contained a can of beer, for more than eight years.

In autumn 2020, in charge of the observatory’s technology David Campbell finally removed the can. He sent it to Valkenborgh based on information from the side. The inside revealed a wonderful surprise, an intact image.

The image captures nicely the arrival of spring and summer in the northern hemisphere, with the Sun’s orbit in the sky rising higher.

The picture shows a total of 2,953 curves of the course of the Sun as it rises and sets. The arc of the sun is also visible through the clouds.

The dome of the oldest telescope at Bayfordbury Observatory is pictured on the left.

Valkenborghia interested in filming without new technology.

“Fortunately, the can was not touched and David Campbell saved it after these years,” says Valkenborgh website Phys.orgin by.

“I had tried this technique at the observatory a couple of times before. However, moisture often ruined photos, causing photo paper to curl inside the can. ”

“I wasn’t going to expose the film for so long.”

However, the paper lasted all years. It represents possibly the longest photo exposure time in the world.

Valkenborgh currently works as a photography technician at Barnet, Southgate College.

Can camera or a pinhole camera can be prepared quite easily for example, in any can or jar.

Solarography is one form of pinhole imaging. The whole phenomenon is based on one basic principle of the camera, which has been explained by the dark room and the light source. An image of the outside world is reflected on the wall of a dark room. The phenomenon is called Camera Obscura.

In Finland, an artist Tarja Trygg has long taken pictures in this way. He has held and maintained exhibitions here and around the world solarography website.

Valkenborghin exposure before was believed to be a German artist Michael Wesely had recorded the longest exposure with a similar camera. Its length was four years and eight months.

Every year days of pinhole cameras will be celebrated on April 26th.