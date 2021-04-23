Photography A collection of the first photographs in world history sold for more than two million euros – Unique images show what life was like in Britain in 1840

In the past, up to half a million euros have been paid for William Henry Fox’s Talbot image collections.

World a British who was one of the first photographers William Henry Fox Talbotin (1800–1877) a collection of about 200 images has been sold at a record price, tells CNN. The amount rose to approximately EUR 2.3 million.

The collection features pictures from side to side and shows what everyday life was like in 1840s Britain. Pictures can be found both indoors and outdoors. They show what the architecture of the era was like, and the flora will also be presented.

In addition, Talbot photographed his family members while testing the new imaging technology he had developed.

Tea time in 1843.­

Sold the collection consists of 70 individual photos as well as three albums.

The collection includes a publication called Sun Pictures in Scotland, to which Talbot immortalized his travels to Scotland. In addition, the store included parts of the collection The Pencil of Nature (1844–1846).

This is the first book illustrated with photographs. It was published in six parts between 1844 and 1846. The early days of photography have been documented in the images.

Hungerford suspension bridge photographed around 1845.­

Collection the value was increased by the good condition and high age of the images. In addition, the diversity of the images and the fact that it contained entire collections and not just individual images had an impact.

Over the years, finding such old images has become increasingly difficult, as the images are now mainly in the collections of either private collectors or institutions.

Head of Sotheby’s Photography Department Emily Bierman notes To CNNthat finding an entire collection or archive is something you couldn’t even dream of in advance.

Sotheby is an art auction company responsible for selling Talbot’s collection. The company had previously estimated that the sale price of the collection would be a maximum of about half a million euros. As a result, the company was surprised that the Final Price rose to EUR 2.3 million.

The company has not disclosed the buyer of the collection.

A landscape image of York in northern England from 1845. The image may not be among the traded images.­

Talbotin collections have not previously been sold at such a high price. The largest amount of his work previously offered was just over € 300,000.

The amount was paid at a much lower rate The Pencil of Nature collection, which was included in part in the collection now sold.

Talbot was a British multi-expert. He was born in 1800 in Melbury, Sampford, near the south coast of Britain. Talbot was a chemist, linguist and archaeologist in addition to being one of the pioneers of photography.

Talbot became known for developing an early method of photography, the kalotype.

In the 1830s, he developed a technique in which a sheet of paper was coated with silver chloride. The sheet was exposed to light in the camera obscura. This created a negative that allowed multiple images to be taken.

Technology was a significant step in the development of photography precisely because it made it possible to take more images.

In 1842, Talbot received a medal from the Royal Society of the British Academy of Sciences for his work on developing the kalotype.

Photography pioneer William Henry Fox Talbot.­

In 1845, Talbot captured with his camera a group of Britons who worked on a farm. The original image was taken using an early photographic method, calotype. The image may not be a traded image.­