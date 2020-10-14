Photographs The best nature pictures in the world have again been chosen from tens of thousands, Liina Heikkinen won the youth series with her picture of a fox boy

The best nature images in the world have again been chosen from tens of thousands. The main prize in the youth series was won by 17-year-old Finnish photographer Liina Heikkinen.

A resident of Kouvola Liina Heikkinen, 17, received The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award on Tuesday at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition organized by the London Museum of Natural History. Heikkinen thus won the main prize in the youth series of the competition. In the adult series, the main prize was won by a Russian Sergei Gorshkov.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is a prestigious international nature photography competition, and tens of thousands of competition photos are sent to its various series each year around the world. This year, more than 49,000 photos were submitted. The winner of the adult series, Sergei Gorškov, features an endangered Amur tiger female rubbing her stomach against a ussuri pine tree.

Youth series winner Liina Heikkinen’s victorious picture shows a fox cub that has taken a white-fronted goose to eat in a rock hole. Heikkinen took the picture at the age of 15 in Lehtisaari, Helsinki.

“My father Jari Heikkinen got acquainted with this fox family and often went to photograph them. He took me on many trips. We created a relationship of trust with these foxes that they trusted us and we trusted them. It increased confidence that we always got a little closer to them, ”says Heikkinen.

“In this picture situation, there were two fox cubs and their mother who brought a white-fronted goose to eat. The chicks competed for the prey, and the fox of that particular image had won the race and taken it to the hole to be allowed to eat in peace. ”

Heikkinen has already been successful in nature photography competitions in the past. In this same Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, he finished second in the Under 11s Series in 2012, and in 2015, he was a finalist in the 11-14 Series. In Finland, he has been very successful in the youth series of the Nature Photo of the Year competition.

In addition to Heikkinen, this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition also did well Jorma Vähälä, who received an honorable mention in the competition in the Plants and Mushrooms series with his photo Stream of Light. Last year Antti Haataja received an honorable mention in the Animals in Their Environment series with his photo Polar Night Hare.

The award for the best nature photographer of the year was won by the Russian Sergei Gorškov with his image of an Amur or Siberian tiger embracing an ancient ussuri pike in an enjoyable way. The female tiger has been photographed in eastern Siberia, the only corner of the world where that nearly extinct-hunted species is found. The Siberian tiger is the largest cat beast in the world, and their territories are huge. Gorškov began hunting for the image and tracing the tigers in January 2019, but this shot was not finally born until November. The image was also chosen as the winner of the Animals in Their Habitat series.­

Jorma Vähälä received an honorable mention in the Plants and Fungi series with his picture of spring cashew flowers in a ray of light.­

The Plants and Mushrooms series was won by Gabriel Eisenband of Colombia, who photographed yellow-glowing arnics in the blue light after sunset at the top of Mount Ritak’Uwa Blanco in the Colombian Andes.­

The oak catcher stopped at its nest, which it had made above the window of the ornithologists’ research station. The species is declining in North America, and it is here that biologists are studying the reasons for its extinction. Usually the oak catcher chooses the location of his nest very carefully, for example from the tongues of the canyon. Alex Badyaev, who photographed the bird, won the Urban Wildlife series with his photo.­

A translucent glass frog pops a spider in the pouring rain in Ecuador. The Spanish Jaime Culebras photographed the species for the first time while eating, and won a series describing the behavior of reptiles and frogs.­

Spanish Luis Luis Ruiz Jiménez’s photo of a silkworm family at breakfast won the Bird Behavior series.­

Italian Luciano Gaudenzio climbed the mountain slope for hours and photographed a lava flow flowing from Mount Etna just after sunset. He won the Earth’s Environments series with his photo.­

The Animal Portrait series was won by the posing of a young monkey, photographed by the Danish Mogens Trolle on the island of Borneo. The monkey looks like meditating with his eyes closed. It is not known what the significance of the distinctive, different-colored eyelids is for this species, but a large nose brings status and amplifies the monkey’s voice.­

This polar bear is one of four female bears caught from Russia at a young age, abandoned by their coach. Now, 18 years later, they still perform in an ice circus in Tatarstan. U.S. photographer Kirsten Luce has spent years reporting on animal abuse. With this photo, he won the Best Single Image award in the Photojournalism series.­

The rare image of the family of manoulos, or arokis, is the result of six years of work. Manuli usually live in isolation and are difficult to find. Through a long observation, the Chinese Shanyuan Li figured out when the family photo would have the best chance, and eventually patience was rewarded. The image taken in Tibet won the Mammal Behavior Series.­

The winner of the portfolio series, Ripan Biswas of India, photographed two beasts, a weaving ant that usually thrives in the trees and a sand-dwelling living in the country, bundled together. The beetle snapped in half in the middle of the ant that had caught its foot, but the upper body of the ant still did not let go.­

In the winning image of the underwater series, the little diamond squid stopped for a moment in the beam of light in the middle of the predation. Chinese Songda Cai captured the picture on a night dive in the Philippines.­