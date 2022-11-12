The Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center managed, on Saturday, to photograph the “fish head” nebula from the sky of Abu Dhabi.

Engineer Mohamed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, explained that the “fish head” nebula that was photographed is an emission, dust and star-forming nebula in the “Zat al-Kursi” group, 6000 light years away from us.

He added that light needs 70 years to travel from start to finish (660 trillion km); It was photographed with hydrogen (green), oxygen (blue) and sulfur (red) filters for a total of 10.5 hours.