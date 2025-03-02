Dozens of people prevent Tatiana’s eviction in 2011, the first one that stopped the PAH of Madrid







Loli covers his face in front of the Judicial Commission after they have notified the eviction, on December 9, 2011







The showcase of a real estate announcing floors from embargoes in the neighborhood of La Elipa, in 2011







PAH Madrid meeting, on February 7, 2012, at the premises of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations







In February 2013, thousands of people went out in tens of cities to denounce the “mortgage fraud” and remember that evictions are “a crime”







National Police take out several activists who were sitting at the door of the floor where José Manuel, Yolanda and his three children, lived and who tried to stop the eviction planned for June 27, 2014







Mercedes, Arístides and their two children lost their home on December 15, 2014, after a vulture fund bought the floor on which they lived for rent







One of the women who lived in the Lioness shed, in Malasaña, looks at the street through a gate of the entrance door. In that block they lived only women alone with children







National Police evict the activists who tried







The San José Tower, located in the Vallecas neighborhood, has suffered many evictions over the last years







Year 2015. Binding police officers open the door of a floor, owned by Bankia, to evict a family with three minor children who had occupied her, although they offered to pay a social rental







Drawing made by Christopher, 12, son of José Antonio, and who was hung on the wall of the floor where they lived in the Vallecas neighborhood the morning planned for their eviction, on January 9, 2015







Santos Dual Salazar speaks on the phone with his nephew after being evicted from his house by riot police and that they tapas the door with all their belongings in the portal







Activists for the right to housing hit a sign in which “article 47 Spanish Constitution” can be read outside a building where an eviction is planned, in January 2011







Binding Police break the glass of the entrance door of the building located on Argumosa Street, 11 in Madrid, where dozens of people tried to stop the eviction of 4 families, on February 22, 2019

Olmo Calvo





Lotta hugs with Jennifer, waiting for the time of her eviction in 2014, from a Sareb block, recovered by the PAH







Cruz Eviction and his 4 grandchildren of the floor in which they lived in Machinilla Street, 31, Madrid, on July 21, 2021







Charo, 76 years, evicted from his house on Albufera Street, Vallecas, Madrid, in December 2022







A hundred activists try to occupy a property of the Sareb in Villalba, in January 2023



