A year after its inauguration, the Mazatlan Cultural Innovation Center has been the scene of different exhibitions in which culture is present. And on this occasion, the collective photographic exhibition, Reflections of Bolivian Light, was held, with works by photographers Pablo Villarpando, Ricardo Aguirre and Hugo Aseff.

The photographic sample, consists of 26 portraitswhich through the lenses of photographers show the landscapes, faces and cultural experiences of that country, was inaugurated by the Bolivian ambassador to Mexico José Crespo, accompanied by his wife, Mabel Severich. On March 27, Cicma will celebrate its first anniversary, and to celebrate a year by hosting different events, it will offer a free play in the Dialogue Room, inside the building.