Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/11/2023 – 22:21

A photographic exhibition launched this Monday (6) at Rio de Janeiro City Hall tells the personal and political story of Marielle Franco, a PSOL councilor murdered in 2018. The images will be on display until November 30th. Interested parties can visit for free from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 6pm.

The initiative is mandated by councilor Monica Benicio, in partnership with the Marielle Franco Institute, a non-profit entity. The institute was created by Marielle’s family and develops actions to empower black women, LGBTQIA+ people and peripheral people. The objective is to keep the councilor’s legacy alive.

Monica Benicio is Marielle’s widow. In 2020, she was elected to the same position that was held by her partner. She is the current leader of the PSOL bench in the City Council.

“This exhibition shows what Marielle’s life was like through beautiful photos that awaken many emotions in us. It is fundamental work to keep my wife’s memory and her tireless fight for human rights alive,” said Monica, in a statement released by her mandate. The exhibition has already been shown at UERJ [Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro] and arrives at the Chamber, where, as the councilor highlights, “Marielle carried out her mandate brilliantly, but was unable to finish because her life was interrupted by a brutal crime, which remains unsolved to this day”.

Marielle Franco had been the fifth most voted councilor in Rio de Janeiro in the 2016 elections and was in her first term when the crime occurred. She was returning from a political activity when the car she was in was the target of shots fired from another vehicle. Driver Anderson Gomes also died. Former police officers Élcio Queiroz and Ronnie Lessa, accused of being the executors, are arrested and awaiting trial in the case. The perpetrators of the crime, however, are still unknown. The investigations remain ongoing.

Although it is already accessible to the public, the exhibition will have an official opening on November 17th. On the occasion, councilor Monica Benicio will present the 1st Prize for Cria pra Cria, which seeks to remove the image of a territory stigmatized by violence from the favela and give it new meaning from an artistic perspective. More than 40 artists, collectives and favela mobilizers in the area of ​​culture will be honored in the plenary session of the City Council.