Photographic Art | “Absolutely amazing” – the Japanese photographer's exhibition was crowded despite the sunny weather

Daido Moriyama's work will be seen for the first time in Finland.

Japanese A photographer Daido Moriyama the exhibition had a crowd rush on the Saturday of the Easter weekend.

There was quite a queue in the K1 space of the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art, located in the center of Helsinki, early on Saturday afternoon, even though the beautiful spring sun was shining outside.

There were visitors of many ages and from outside the capital region.

People from Turku Stur and Anitta Boström came to the exhibition HS assessment attracted. Critic Harri Mäcklin heralded Moriyama's retrospective as one of the best photo exhibitions of the year.

Sture, who is fond of photography, carefully examined Moriyama's photos with his small binoculars.

Sture Boström came to the exhibition all the way from Turku.

From Jyväskylä Henna Murtonen spent the weekend with his friend from Helsinki Sanna Jussilan by. The friends were prepared for a crowd.

“We guessed that there are people here. But we are happy that we came, it was an absolutely amazing exhibition”, says Jussila.

“Even though there were a lot of people, it felt like I was alone there. The pictures captured the eye and the state of mind,” describes Murtonen.

Murtonen says that he is also an active museum visitor in his hometown Jyväskylä. Moriyama was attracted by a long-standing interest in Japanese culture.

Henna Murtonen (left) and Sanna Jussila were impressed by the exhibition.

Elena Eriksson (right) heard about Daido Moriyama from her friend Roope Pölhö.

Roope Pölhö was at the K1 museum for the first time and ended up at the exhibition after seeing an ad on Instagram. Moriyama's work was familiar to him through fashion.

Years ago, the Japanese clothing brand Wacko Maria sold shirts printed with his photos, which stuck in Pölhö's mind.

“And whenever there's something Japanese, it's interesting,” he says.

Friend To Elena Eriksson Moriyama was a new acquaintance.

“I really like this aesthetic,” he says.

This is the first time that the works of Moriyama, 85, are seen in Finland. The exhibition has also been praised around the world: the British magazine The Guardian named it last year's best photo exhibition.

Daido Moriyama: Retrospective 2.6. until in the K1 space of the Finnish Museum of Photography (Kämp Galleria, Mikonkatu 1). Open Mon–Fri 11–20, Sat–Sun 11–18. Note The museum is closed on the first and second Easter days, March 31–April 1, 2024.