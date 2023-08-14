Between Norway and New York there are almost 6,000 kilometers away, but there was a moment, at the end of the 19th century, in the Victorian era, when it seemed that a telluric current had connected them with a spark. That flash was starred, on the one hand, by Marie Høeg and Bolette Berg and, on the other, by Alice Austen. On both sides of the North Atlantic, these three women were interested in photography and, beyond techniques or documentary intentions, they used it for entertainment, which included playing sports, smoking or dressing up as a man, with an intention to claim freedom of women, to do as they please and love whoever they want.

This connection is evident to anyone who visits two photography exhibitions in Madrid: like a whirlwindin the Circle of Fine Artsuntil August 24, and Alice Austen. undo genderat the Museum of Romanticism, until September 3, both in the PHotoEspaña program, which in this year’s edition has women as one of its thematic axes.

Added to this interest in photography by women and about women in Victorianism is the publication of a book, Dear Theresa (Comisura publishing house), with images taken by an unknown photographer, Theresa Parker Babb (1868-1948), between 1898 and 1901 in Camden (Maine, USA), with similar pictures: with her friends drinking a soda in front of them, dressed as a man or posing without inhibition on excursions. The former director of PHotoEspaña, Claude Bussac, in one of his last acts after 17 years at the helm of the festival, predicted at the presentation of the Alice Austen exhibition that “this type of archive will continue to be found because they have been forgotten, and there is still much to investigate”.

Marie (left) and Bolette’s sister. Berg & Hoeg. Collection of the Preus Museum

In the nearly 40 photos of the first exhibition, in the Circle, there is humor, with photos like the one in which Marie Høeg and her brother Karl cross roles. She dressed as a man, he as a woman. She is seen having a good time. Or Bolette herself with a mustache, cap and coat, in an image that is also the poster for this edition of PHotoEspaña. Marie and Bolette had met in Finland, where the former ran two photography studios. “They were photographers and partners in a business that sold postcards and books,” explained the curator, Kristin Aasbo, at the presentation of the exhibition. The first, who poses in another photo disguised as an explorer, as if she were her compatriot Amundsen, was also a social agitator and suffragist, and achieved national renown.

Berg was also an activist, “although less is known about his life,” added Aasbo, director of the Preus Museuman institution that deals with photography in Norway, in the city of Horten, where the duo worked as photographers between 1894 and 1903. The title of the exhibition is linked to those years, in which it was said of Hoeg that “ it came like a whirlwind and woke the torpid Horten.”

In one of the showcases there are also the business cards that they sold. This format became popular in Europe and the United States in the last quarter of the 19th century. The carte de visite it was a small study portrait that the burghers exchanged in Victorian drawing rooms as a calling card. A distinction for whoever had it, and a business for photographers.

A picture of the women of ‘The Darned Club’, as their meetings were called, in October 1891. E. ALICE AUSTEN. COLLECTION OF HISTORIC RICHMOND TOWN

In Horten they also made conventional portraits, reproductions of works of art and landscapes, beautiful views of the Norwegian coasts that they turned into postcards. The surprise came when they took pictures of themselves in the private sphere, or of their families, laughing at the puritanism and hypocrisy of the time, practicing cross-dressing. Later they settled in Oslo, where they set up their publishing house.

However, it was not until the 1970s that these secret photos came to light. The Preus Museum acquired part of the Berg & Høeg legacy at auction. Among the boxes were two labeled “private.” Inside, the funny shots in which they questioned the nineteenth-century roles of femininity. This is the first time that some of these photographs can be seen outside the Nordic country, they stand out in PHotoSpain. The intimate world of two women who were also a couple and were photographed in theatrical poses, without suspecting that many years later visitors to an exhibition would be able to see them like this.

View of the exhibition room on Alice Austen, in an image provided by the Museum of Romanticism. SONIA TARAVILLA

The American Alice Austen (1866-1952) also wanted to break with the corseted role that society left women, who also documented the great transformation of New York. A precocious photographer thanks to the fact that an uncle of hers, Oswald, had brought a camera from Germany and another uncle, Peter, taught her to develop when she was only 11 years old, Austen took almost 8,000 photographs throughout her life. “This made it easier for her production to be very varied, from the world of workers to interior life,” said the curator, Maíra Villela, at the presentation. However, one of her favorite fields was that of homosexual relationships between women, which she showed explicitly, especially in a select club they attended. Austen’s wealthy family owned an auction house.

Like her Norwegian colleagues, Austen and her friends took pictures of themselves as men (“for the fun of it,” she said) or riding bicycles, in highly staged, poetic images. The book illustrations Cycling for Ladies, by Marie E. Ward, published in 1896, were based on photos Austen took. Some of these can be seen in the exhibition.

‘Bolette Berg with a moustache’ (1894-1903). BERG & HØEG. PREUS MUSEUM COLLECTION

Alice lived with her partner, the dancer Gertrude Tate. A relationship of five decades, three of them in Clear Comfort, the Victorian country house of Alice’s grandparents and which today is the headquarters of the Alice Austen House Museum, “a reference place for LGBTQ history in the United States,” they point out in the Museum of Romanticism. The Crash of 1929 bankrupted the Austen family’s finances to the point that Alice ended up years later in a welfare home, although she at least was able to deliver her file to the Staten Island Historical Society. Villela explained that it was not until 1951, shortly before the death of this artist, “when a historian rediscovered her and it was possible to finance a residence for her so that Austen could live in it.”

On the walls of the Museum of Romanticism, Austen can be seen playing tennis in 1890, at the Staten Island Outdoor Activities Club, or at the Berkeley Ladies Athletic Club in Manhattan. There they pose their friends hanging from the rings or in front of a plinth, it was a novelty that women could use sports facilities…

More private are the photographs in which we see them in couples embracing around the waist or Austen with two friends in bed, smiling. Alice Austen left a shy self-portrait in the cabin of an ocean liner (you can only see, small, her face peeking out of a mirror), but she was a pioneer of photography in the United States and an advance in the fight for the transformation of the paper that should have women in society.

Self-portrait of Alice Austen in a cabin aboard the ship ‘SS Cleveland’, in 1912. E. ALICE AUSTEN. COLLECTION OF HISTORIC RICHMOND TOWN

