Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Fifty-one Emirati, Arab and international photographers who participated in the fifth edition of the International Photography Festival “Exposure 2021”, organized by the Sharjah Government Media Office, visited the “Mleiha Environmental and Archaeological Tourism Project” and viewed the archaeological site of Mleiha, which dates back more than 130,000 years.

The top photographers participating in the festival enjoyed the landscapes of Mleiha, which is one of the most important and prominent areas of natural history in the region, and were very much welcomed by the project owners, who hosted them at a dinner party during which they exchanged ideas and visions about the art of photography.