Photographer Simo Rista is dead – The documentary filmmaker saved a huge archive of lost Helsinki

Rista was known as a illustrator of architecture and art.

Art photographer Simo Rista has died at the age of 87. Rista was born on May 22, 1933.

Rista was known as a illustrator of Finnish and international architecture. He used his camera to record large archive images of Helsinki.

Ristan and his photographer wife Eeva Ristan the images have been compiled into an online archive Stad under the sky. Everyone can browse more than 8,000 images from the archive of a total of 60,000 images. They focused on documenting landscapes that were disappearing due to large construction projects in the northern, northeastern and eastern areas of Helsinki.

Photographer Simo Rista photographing schoolboys on the corners of Kallio Elementary School in 1970. The picture was taken by his wife Eeva Rista.­

Simo Rista published several books that have dealt with architecture, art and the city of Helsinki.

The Helsinki City Museum’s exhibition Asphalt and Sunflowers caused a rush of thousands of people to visit Hakasalmi Villa in 2010. Photographs of Simo and Eeva Rista from Helsinki were on display. The couple also published a book the same year Asphalt and sunflowers – Helsinki photographs 1969–1989.

Two boys standing on a barbed wire fence between the yards in Torkkelinmäki, Kallio, in the spring of 1970.­

“The viewer experiences in their images their tension, their mental charge. And he likes to throw himself into the spatial suction of images, ”says Anu Uimonen of Helsingin Sanomat evaluates Architectural paintings of Rista in 1993.

Ristan was a sculptor Ben Renvallin and Essi Renvallin child. He changed his name in the union of the first spouse to the graphic artist Kirsti Ristan with. Media artist Markus Renvall and the artist Seppo Renvall are his brothers.

View from the intersection of Porthaninkatu, Siltasaarenkatu and Second Line to Siltasaarenkatu in the direction of Hakaniemi in 1970.­