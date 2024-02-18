eyewitnesses in the hagueThe fire was in his eyes. With a long wooden stick in his right hand and a violent look, he ran furiously after the press. 'No photos!' was the message. But photographer Sebastiaan Barel was not deterred and captured hundreds of Eritrean rioters in The Hague on Saturday evening. Including the man who is now roaming the internet. “Luckily I was faster than this gentleman.”
Annemiek Brandriet, Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
2/18/24, 2:48 PM
