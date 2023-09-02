Lula Marques was prevented from covering the coverage by the chairman of the commission, Deputy Arthur Maia, on August 24

The defense of photographer Lula Marques, from EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), filed, this Friday (August 1, 2023), a writ of mandamus at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to overturn the decision of Deputy Arthur Maia (União -BA) which prevented the professional from covering the work of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January.

On August 24, the parliamentarian, as president of the CPMI, determined the professional’s disqualification after Marques photographed the senator’s conversations Jorge Seif (PL-SC) with a journalist on the day the Federal Police carried out an operation against Jair Renan, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who works in Seif’s political office, in Santa Catarina.

The photo was taken during a public meeting of the commission, which is broadcast on the internet and on television channels, and accompanied by other press professionals, parliamentarians and their advisors.

After becoming aware of the publication, Arthur Maia determined the disqualification of the professional on the grounds of invasion of privacy of parliamentarians. This week, even after an appeal for the revocation of the decision made by the president of the EBC, Helio Doyle, and the Brazilian Press Association (ABI), the president maintained the disqualification.

When appealing to the Supreme Court, lawyers Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Kakay, Marcelo Turbay, Bruno Fishgold and Larrisa Benevides argue that Arthur Maia’s decision is unconstitutional and violates the principle of freedom of information that should be guaranteed to Lula Marques.

The defense adds that journalistic activities cannot be subjected to “prior censorship mechanisms”.

“Note the context in which the photograph was taken. Public place for debates and decision-making in the public interest by political agents, with a representative bias. Furthermore, contrary to what was stated by the coercive authority, the recorded dialogue was not private in nature, as it was a conversation between a congressman and a press professional about police operations involving another public agent, including one linked to the Senate”said the lawyers.

In a note released last week, EBC CEO Hélio Doyle asked that the photographer’s disqualification be reviewed.

“Empresa Brasil de Comunicação became aware of the decision to prevent the access of photojournalist Lula Marques to the sessions of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on the Anti-democratic Acts of January 8th. This decision, which violates the free exercise of the profession and freedom of the press, is authoritarian and unjustifiable. Therefore, I ask the president of CPMI, Deputy Arthur Maia, to reconsider the disqualification of the professional, so that there is no restriction on the exercise of his activity. I inform you that, if the decision is not reviewed, the company will not designate another professional for the CPMI photographic coverage”says the full note.

With information from Brazil Agency.