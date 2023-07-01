In a photo taken by the portraitist João Menna, it is possible to see the stab wound suffered by the former president in 2018

On Friday (June 30, 2023), portrait photographer João Menna published on his social media the rehearsal video in which the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears shirtless and shows his scar. One of the photos taken by Menna was shared yesterday by the advisor to the former Chief Executive, Fabio Wajngarten. On his Instagram profile, the photographer called Bolsonaro a “leader of a nation”. In the caption, Menna stated which, during the last few years, circulated “rumors” saying that the stab against Bolsonaro during the 2018 elections was a hoax, which he classified as “opposition fallacy”.

Watch (24s):