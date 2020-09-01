B.erlin is a lunar landscape in Michael Schmidt’s early photographs. Rubble rots in backyards. Barracks border on prefabricated buildings. Roads lead nowhere. In Kreuzberg the facades are crumbling, in Wedding the rain shines on empty curbs. Toothless, the only one among a hundred portraits, an old woman smiles in her sickbed. A man sleeps at a bus stop. Two boys are standing in front of an apartment building, one aims his toy gun at the camera. And again and again the Anhalter Bahnhof, the jagged ruins of its portal like a petrified ghost.

These are the late sixties and seventies, the time when Berlin was recovering from the building of the Wall, when it was young, modern and rebellious. But Schmidt’s camera holds against it. It shows the city not as a projection surface, as the West German magazines do, but as a black and white living space spelled out in shades of gray. In doing so, she usually keeps the living and the rooms, the people and their apartments and houses separate, only for a series about working women does she combine them as an exception. A brightness flows into the pictures that one would not have expected the photographer to be, a light from childhood summers. But the gloom strikes again with the next project.

He kept looking, he stayed on the way

When you walk through the retrospective of Schmidt’s life’s work at Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin-Mitte, you would hardly believe that the same photographer, twenty or thirty years later, takes brightly colored apples, egg yolks, burger sandwiches and shrink-wrapped minced meat of naked women and village churches. The common language for such careers is that the artist has always reinvented himself and sought further challenges.

But when you walk through the show, you get the impression that Schmidt ran away from Berlin. He had enough. He set up his last studio in Schnackenburg on the Elbe, right on the former inner-German border. His penultimate project was called “Somewhere”. He neither found nor invented himself, he went on looking. He stayed on the way.









Photo gallery



Forty years of solitude

:



Michael Schmidt: Pictures from the Berlin retrospective





Schmidt became known in 1987 with the series “Truce”. A year later it ran at MoMA in New York. The Berlin exhibition shows them as a frieze and picture wall, as seamless rows or clusters of individual images. This corresponds to Schmidt’s aesthetic thinking, who always planned in sequence of images. A punk with a cigarette, a piece of wall on the Spreebogen, pale faces and gray concrete, that is his Berlin. At the time, this negativity was a sensation because it contradicted the image of the city as an artist El Dorado, which Jim Rakete and other photographers had made popular. Today, in retrospect, it appears unintentionally instructive.

This is no coincidence either. Schmidt, who worked as a police officer until 1973, was already teaching photography at the Kreuzberg adult education center and after leaving the service founded the “Werkstatt für Fotografie” there. He wanted to go to school, but in his own way: by freeing the gaze from the shackles of the “good image”. You will look in vain for the unforgettable individual picture in the manner of Robert Frank or Stephen Shore, and Schmidt was never a narrator like Robert Lebeck or Stefan Moses; like her objects, his images appear cut off, lonely, isolated.

There are always motifs, mostly portraits, in which his perception is condensed: the cleaning lady in the stairwell, frightened by the flash; the sick man from the series “Disadvantaged”; the young woman in front of the silhouettes of the skyscrapers in the Märkisches Viertel. Other photographers have been looking for the one image that will replace the many. Michael Schmidt has circled the one invisible, intangible with many pictures.

The Berlin exhibition gives the early work with the Berlin photos more space than usual. This is a historic judgment that Schmidt, who died of lung cancer in 2014, would not have liked. In retrospect, his later series of pictures, including the much-discussed project “Ein-Heit” from 1996, have lost some of their urgency, their puzzle game seems arbitrary, their allegorical content conventional. The recordings of the “Somewhere” series have held up significantly better. Her probing gaze searches for a home in the homeless, in the approximate periphery. Because in Schmidt’s world there is no longer any talk of the country, of the outdoors, even of the great outdoors. The restless humanist Michael Schmidt learned this illusion-free, provocatively sober look on the streets of Berlin, the fallow land at the Anhalter Bahnhof and the backyards of Neukölln. You can rediscover it in the Hamburger Bahnhof.

Michael Schmidt – retrospective. Photographs 1965 to 2014. Hamburger Bahnhof Berlin, until January 17, 2021. In the course of the coming year, the exhibition will be on view in the Galerie nationale du Jeu de Paume, Paris, as well as in the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid. The catalog costs 49.90 euros.