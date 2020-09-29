I.n a photo that Harald Hauswald took in 1982 in Heringsdorf, a group of around twenty people, adults and children, was sitting on the beach. Most of them look at the water with their backs to the photographer, a boy points into the distance with his left hand, a woman with a handbag looks at him, a man in an anorak steps into the picture from the left. With this scene one can think of Richard Oelze’s painting “Expectation”, of the films by the Greek Theo Angelopoulos, in which the sea plays an important role, or even of Caspar David Friedrich’s “Monk by the Sea”, in which the horizon line as here, only deeper, the picture cuts through. And maybe Harald Hauswald also thought of it.

But his photo remains alive even without these references. It lives because it gives form to the moment without reshaping it. Hauswald said of his work as a photographer that he tries to condense a whole day’s film of life in one moment so that the viewer can think of the rest. This also applies here. The group will split up again, be sorted into several vacationing families, but the camera will capture them in that moment when they become a community in front of the sea, an image of expectation.

Longing for the distance

The same basic mood of waiting and waiting can be found when you walk through the retrospective that the Photography Center C / O Berlin set up for Harald Hauswald in the Amerikahaus in many photos he took in the GDR between 1979 and the fall of the Berlin Wall . Because Hauswald never only documented the decline of the late workers ‘and peasants’ republic, but also repeatedly captured the hopes that blossomed in the midst of the misery. In a recording from the Whitsun meeting of the FDJ in 1984, an Indian tent with a buffalo print stands in front of a prefabricated building hung with GDR flags. A photo from the performance of the rock band Big Country in Berlin four years later captures the excited anticipation on the faces of the young people huddled together on the cycling track in Weißensee. The longing for the distance was inscribed in the socialist narrowness, it looked for countless exits in everyday life until the system could no longer hold it and broke on it.









Photo gallery



Harald Hauswald’s pictures

:



Observations from everyday life in the GDR





But there was also the dark side, the obvious misery of the aging GDR. A man lies drunk on his back in the Dimitroffstrasse subway station. Another reaches into a trash can on Alexanderplatz. One shop, which has been closed for a long time, offers “repairs all. Systems “. At Prenzlauer Berg, the old buildings are crumbling towards their demolition. Hauswald, born in Radebeul near Dresden and for a long time without the opportunity to earn a living as a photographer, had started with street and mood pictures. Only a part-time job for the Stephanus Foundation, which takes care of the disabled, aroused his interest in portrait photography.

Both come together in his best work. Hauswald’s inclusion of three men on subway line A takes stock of the attitude towards life in East Berlin. The photo was taken at a bus stop; the man in the middle looks sharply past the camera, the other two look out of the windows. But their indifference is not played like it is with today’s passengers. They really don’t care what happens, they wear their mask like a dress uniform. Or the old woman who eats a sausage while walking on Kastanienallee, behind her the tram, the tenement houses, passers-by with shopping bags. The whole existence in one picture.