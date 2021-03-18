Hhere is Paris. Heinrich Mann has put his reading glasses on the table in the Hotel Lutetia, he looks exhausted. Alfred Döblin leans his head doubtfully on his left. Walter Mehring allows himself a glass of wine. The journalist Wolf Franck sits in the café in front of a shot glass and a carafe with soda and studies “Le Monde”. Klaus Mann, in a suit with a woolen tie and scarf, reads a letter. And Egon Erwin Kisch lights a cigarette in front of the entrance to the palace gardens of Versailles.

Fred Stein photographed them all, the great writers and the small talents, the famous and the less famous names of the German exile. He knew them because he sat with them at the table and in the hotel lobbies, because he went to the same bistros and went for walks in the same parks. Because Fred Stein, son of a Dresden rabbi, also lived in exile in Paris after he had lost his position as a judicial trainee due to the racial policy of the National Socialists and had fled Germany with his wife Liselotte in autumn 1933.

Paris was the capital of photography

The couple bought a Leica together for their wedding, and Stein created a new life for himself in France with the camera as a working tool. In 1934 he founded a photo studio, a year later his street and portrait photos were shown in a gallery for the first time, and from 1937 Stein was a member of the board of directors of the German Association of Journalists in Emigration.

At that time Paris was the world capital of photography. Man Ray, André Kertész, Germaine Krull, Cartier-Bresson and others worked here, Robert Capa used Fred Stein’s darkroom, Capa’s partner Gerda Taro was a lodger of the Stein couple. Seen in this light, the street photos that the German Historical Museum shows in the first part of its exhibition on Stein’s life’s work are nothing unusual: a pair of lovers in the backlight of a street lamp; the illuminated fountain in front of the Porte St. Cloud; a flower seller in front of the entrance of a variety show; Passers-by, children, anglers, visitors to the fair.









A photo album of exile

Recordings by Fred Stein from the 1930s





On the other hand, Stein, who was a member of the SPD and the short-lived Socialist Workers’ Party in Germany, had a keen eye for the social reality of the global economic crisis. Without a soft focus, he documents the misery of the big city. A woman lay down to sleep next to a metro station. A man collapsed on his back on the sidewalk. The garbage collects in front of the firewalls in the poorer neighborhoods. Stein was also interested in Jewish life in his homeland of exile. Hebrew characters on shop signs and shop windows are a recurring motif in his work. You will also encounter them in the pictures from New York, the third important stage in his life.

After the retrospective at the Jewish Museum in Berlin, the exhibition at the DHM is the second Stein work show in seven years. Before that, however, he was forgotten for decades. His iconic portraits of Albert Einstein and Hannah Arendt continued to circulate in the magazine and daily press after his untimely death in 1967. But in retrospect, Stein’s sober mastery took a back seat to the art photography of his contemporaries. Even today you have to look twice to see how precisely your recordings are composed. When he shows Arthur Koestler correcting printing proofs or Bertolt Brecht in a dreamy half profile, these are not snapshots, but the results of intense observation.

A room two by three meters square

Stein was able to listen, as many of those portrayed have confirmed. At the writers’ congresses of the thirties, with which the German intellectual elite tried to shake up the world public, this ability opened all doors for him. In any case, meetings and conferences offered the best opportunity to meet the greats of exile, whose private living conditions were often so cramped that they shamefully hid them. “2.40 times 3.50 square” were the dimensions of his room, recalled the writer Hans Sahl. Alfred Kantorowicz was one of the few to grant the photographer access to his quarters. Stein’s portrait of the most important chronicler of emigration in front of the mirror is a study of complete solitude.

Like Kantorowicz, Fred Stein also came to the United States via Marseille. There he was able to build on the contacts from his time in Paris. After Heinrich and Klaus, Thomas Mann von Stein also had himself portrayed. You have to look up the names of others who appeared in front of your camera: Curt Riess, Paul Frölich, Georg Bernhard, Annette Kolb. But just as important as Stein’s images of man are his street scenes from New York. They show that he had not lost his socialist bite. The black shoe shiner catches his eye, as does the man who sleeps on the bumper of a car. For the Beat Generation, Stein came from another world, and they could have used his exile look.

Stein flew back to Germany for the first time at the end of the 1950s. In 1961 he published a volume with “German portraits”. Later he worked on a “Reader for the Coming” with texts and pictures of the exile. Stein’s death ended the project. In the exhibition in the DHM you get an idea of ​​what it would have looked like.