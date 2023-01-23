Charming, nice and a bit Gascon, with the joke (“But stuff for crazy”) always ready. Frank Borsarelli, photographer of our newspaper for years, passed away today at the age of 74 after a long illness. He had been a train driver in the railways, then he had made his hobby a profession, gaining many satisfactions: the greatest, for him a lover of water polo and former Aragno goalkeeper, becoming the official photographer of Pro Recco.

Retreats also followed and the matches of Genoa and Sampdoria. He leaves behind two sons and two granddaughters, condolences to them 19th century.