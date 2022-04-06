These temples have not collapsed, but they are on the way. Dutch photographer Roman Robroek has explored and photographed the crumbling interiors of abandoned buildings for over a decade. His most recent photo series focuses on abandoned churches — and the disturbing remains left behind long after the congregation leaves.

“Today, these abandoned churches offer a unique glimpse into the past as a source of reflection,” Robroek, 34, told Jam Press. “These are the vestiges of the past of many communities and if we follow them we can see where we all came from and maybe where we are going.”

While Robroek’s work has taken him around the world, his series of 100 church photos focuses on chapels in Italy, which has at least 1,000 known abandoned churches — and possibly far more unknown. Through his images, Robroek hopes to communicate the “decline” of the Christian church in the country – which still has more than 20,000 churches in use.

The relics he discovers in the deserted shrines also make for an interesting story. In his travels through Italy, he encountered everything from ancient podiums and broken stained glass to mummified bodies and piles of bones and skeletons.

By taking pictures of churches after their heyday, he captures a part of their history that might otherwise be entirely forgotten.

The most likely reason why most of the chapels Robroek photographs were abandoned is actually “a lack of resources or staff to keep them running”, but the more conceptual explanation adds narrative to his images.

“As time passes, knowledge of these places and their past history simply gets lost in time,” he said, noting that even in their active heyday, many of the buildings – as beautiful as they were – only had meaning to a small, group of people. people place.

“In some cases, abandoned churches and religious buildings may not even be known outside of a specific neighborhood,” he said. “Italy is a perfect example of a country that, while highly valuing its history, architecture, culture and church connection, still has its share of abandoned churches.”

